OESC to reinstitute search for work, ID proof requirements as new unemployment claims decline slightly

As the number of initial jobless claims continues a slow decline and COVID-19 cases continue to climb, state officials are instituting new requirements for the out-of-work seeking unemployment insurance benefits.
The changes — work search requirements and photographic proof the claimant is who they say they are — have already begun, officials said.
The changes come in part due to the expiration Sunday an executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt that waived the job search requirement back in March.
State officials said at the time the job search requirement was waived in March was to protect the health of both job seekers and employers.
Oklahoma had recorded less than 20 deaths and had less than 500 active cases at the time.
Today, the state has recorded more than 110,000 positive cases of COVID-19, more than 14,000 of which are currently active, and over 1,200 deaths due to the virus.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt explained the reason for the changes.
“OESC is reinstating the (work search) requirement because state unemployment is at 5.3% and there are businesses that are looking for workers for seasonal and full-time jobs right now,” Zumwalt said.
The state is also re-implementing a one-week waiting period before benefits are paid out.
Claimants will also be required to submit file electronically with the OESC a copy of their government identification along with a current photo of themselves.
Zumwalt said the photo ID requirement is a first for Oklahoma, but a handful of state unemployment systems already require it.
The photo ID requirement will only apply to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants initially. Claimants for PUA, a temporary federal program, have until Nov. 12 to upload their ID photos and personal photos.
The ID requirement will be expanded to the regular state unemployment insurance program in coming weeks.
Claimants that don’t submit the requested forms of identification by Nov. 12 could have their unemployment benefits paused until they go in person to an OESC office.
The OESC will use facial recognition technology to compare the submitted digital files, Zumwalt said.
PUA claimants who uploaded their ID and photo files yesterday during a soft launch of the new program had an 85% success rate, Zumwalt said.
“It’s a good tool to stop fraud,” Zumwalt said of the use of facial recognition technology.
Asked how the agency balances the need to prevent fraud with establishing too many hurdles for legitimate claimants, Zumwalt replied: “I think it’s always right for people to question and say ‘are you creating the right balance.
“I think in this instance, we are, but I also think it’s something we need to stay on top of and make sure we are not creating barriers, because that’s the last thing I want to do, but I also don’t want to leave the door wide open.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that first-time jobless claims declined by 2.3% from a revised total of 5,531 during the week ending Oct. 10, to 5,405 the following week. Initial claims for the week ending Oct. 10 were revised upwards from 4,840.
Continued claims, or those who have already filed an initial claim and then experienced a week of unemployment, declined 22.7% from 82,382 the week ending Oct. 3 to 63,701 the following week.
First-time claims for aid under the temporary federal program Pandemic Unemployment Assistance declined slightly last week to 850 compared to the prior week when 880 were filed.
Continued PUA claims in Oklahoma increased nearly 500%, or from 15,087 the week ending Sept. 26, to 89,002 claims the week ending Oct. 3.
The nearly 74,000 increase in continued PUA claims was the most of any state for that one-week period.
Nationwide, initial claims declined about 6.5% to 787,000 during the week ending Saturday, according to seasonally-adjusted figures.
Oklahoma is not the only state in the region to reinstitute the work-search and one-week wait requirements.
A Tulsa World survey found four of the six states that neighbor Oklahoma have already or are planning to reinstate the work-search requirement.
Arkansas, Colorado and Missouri have already restarted the work search requirement as a condition of receiving benefits. Texas plans to do the same Nov. 1.
Kansas and New Mexico still waive the work-search requirement.
Furloughed employees with a specific return date are exempt from the work search requirement, Zumwalt said.
The OESC is still working on how to handle the work-search requirement for part-time employees.
Zumwalt said the change back to the one week waiting period will not result in a decrease in payouts to claimants.
“All claimants will still receive their maximum entitlement,” Zumwalt said.
The waiting period is designed to give employers time to protest any claim filed against them as well as permit the OESC time to ensure the claim is not fraudulent, Zumwalt said.
Claimants will not be required to leave their home to complete the work search requirement.
The OESC said for those deemed to be in the population that is vulnerable to COVID-19 or otherwise have medical conditions “that restrict them from returning to the workforce,” requirements for those claimants will be announced at an unspecified time later.
