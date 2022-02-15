ODOT to begin $14M bridge expansion along U.S. 169 in Owasso this spring

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The replacement of these bridges lays the foundation for the future widening of U.S. 169. … That will help relieve congestion at a busy interchange and improve safety for the traveling public, both on the highway and on the city street below.”

Gerlach said the two two-lane bridges above 76th Street North cannot be easily expanded due to their design. As such, the overhaul will create a single bridge that is wide enough to accommodate the future six-lane expansion along the busy freeway, which sees around 50,000 vehicles per day.

ODOT’s impending widening project comes about five years after the agency put the final touches on its $44 million expansion of U.S. 169 at Bird Creek, in which crews demolished the large bridge just south of Owasso to make room for six lanes.

“Owasso values the relationship and communication we have with ODOT,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said previously. “We appreciate the funding for these projects to continue to improve the quality of life for our community.”