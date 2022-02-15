ODOT to begin $14M bridge expansion along U.S. 169 in Owasso this spring

OWASSO — Residents and commuters will see a major road construction project, and perhaps significant travel delays, on U.S. 169 and 76th Street North in the coming months.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission recently approved a $13.6 million contract with Becco Contractors to expand the U.S. 169 northbound and southbound bridges at the high-traffic area.
The project is to begin in the spring and should take about 18 months to complete. ODOT plans to maintain two lanes of traffic along the highway throughout the project.
The upgrades to the overpass, set to kick off this spring, come as part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s eight-year Construction Work Plan, which contains $6 billion worth of projects on bridges and highways across the state.
The long-term proposal for U.S. 169 in Owasso — totaling more than $50 million — includes widening and resurfacing work spanning more than six miles between 66th and 116th Streets North, with 76th slated as the first phase.
Work at 66th-86th Streets North is set to start in August 2024, with the others following at different times and locations from 2025 through 2029.
“ODOT is pleased to begin addressing the critical needs of the Owasso community with this project,” said ODOT spokesman T.J. Gerlach.
“The replacement of these bridges lays the foundation for the future widening of U.S. 169. … That will help relieve congestion at a busy interchange and improve safety for the traveling public, both on the highway and on the city street below.”
Gerlach said the two two-lane bridges above 76th Street North cannot be easily expanded due to their design. As such, the overhaul will create a single bridge that is wide enough to accommodate the future six-lane expansion along the busy freeway, which sees around 50,000 vehicles per day.
ODOT’s impending widening project comes about five years after the agency put the final touches on its $44 million expansion of U.S. 169 at Bird Creek, in which crews demolished the large bridge just south of Owasso to make room for six lanes.
“Owasso values the relationship and communication we have with ODOT,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said previously. “We appreciate the funding for these projects to continue to improve the quality of life for our community.”
Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin added: “The widening of U.S. 169 has been a top priority for the Owasso Chamber of Commerce for many years. It’s something our Chamber’s been intimately involved with … advocating for prioritization for funding.”
In addition to carrying out ongoing developments along U.S. 169, ODOT plans to invest $12.8 million to improve about five miles of U.S. 75 between 96th Street North and north of 156th Street North. An additional $1.4 million will go toward intersection upgrades along Oklahoma 20 at 145th East Place.
<&rule>
Featured video: U.S. 169 portion dedicated to TPD sergeant killed in line of duty
Year in review: Top 10 'feel good' stories that shaped Owasso and Collinsville in 2021
Here’s our year in review of the top 10 feature stories that we feel shaped Owasso and Collinsville over the past 52 weeks.
Randy and Elizabeth Honeycutt recently survived an early morning fire at their Collinsville home, and they have an unknown passerby to thank for their rescue.
Collinsville's Levi Smith, who was diagnosed with albinism at birth, attributed his newfound self-assurance largely in part to the diploma he recently earned from the Oklahoma School for the Blind.
Friends, family honor longtime Owasso crossing guard, Flo Sharpe, who passed away: ‘She was a sweetheart’
Flo, who served at OPS for the last 20 years, left behind three sons, eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren to carry on her legacy across the district and throughout the community.
Matthew Carrubba, 13, recently started a new cleaning business that gives him an opportunity to make some extra cash and learn the value of a dollar — all while making an impact on others.
Missouri-based artist and illustrator Raine Clotfelter has spent nearly the last two months revitalizing the side of a storefront in the heart of Collinsville's downtown district.
Kristen Davis and her father, Wayne Bass, have devoted thousands of hours to building and designing different works of art through their Owasso-based LLC, Painted Illusions and Foam Creations — a venture that has brought them closer together over the last several years.
Owasson Tom Mortimer has competed on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” four times, dedicating his runs to his son, Landon, who has epilepsy. His latest appearance in June, however, was backed by the support of a familiar face among the Hollywood elite, Greg Grunberg.
John and Breann Ruckdaschel received a week-long, all-expense-paid trip to Orlando, Florida, from Baking Memories 4 Kids, and surprised their 5-year-old son, Gunther, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with the good news.
The 6-week-old goldendoodle recently joined the ranks of Owasso Fire Department, bringing his lively and playful demeanor to help first responders cope with stressful and traumatic incidents.
Tom and Kellie Marquez recently retired from their longtime garbage collection business, Marquez Trash Service, and share their sentiments about the legacy they left on the Owasso community over the last 46 years.
Do you love Owasso as much as we do?
Subscribe today to never miss a story.