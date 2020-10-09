 Skip to main content
ODOT seeking public input for its communications, social media

TRAFFIC SAFETY (copy)

Traffic passes the Tulsa skyline on westbound Interstate 244 in January 2019. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is doing an online survey to find out where people get their traffic information.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is conducting an online survey to get input on how it communicates with the public and where people find their traffic information.

The 18-question survey asks how people get their information about traffic flows, road closures and detours, construction projects, and how effectively the agency communicates with the public via social media, email and websites.

Questions include how people get their traffic advisory information, when they check it, which social media platforms they use most often, what type of highway/turnpike/streets they most travel on, commute times, and if ODOT’s communications are not frequent enough or too frequent.

The survey asks for respondents’ age range category and county of residence, but not personal information such as names, income nor what kind of vehicle they drive.

ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said the agency is conducting the survey to measure its communication effectiveness and how to best get information to the driving public.

“We’re really trying to get our arms around how our drivers are getting their information,” she said.

“Is it something that they’re using for long-term planning or is it more for ‘I’m sitting in traffic and I need more information of what is going on?’”

She said ODOT has about 60,000 followers on its social media platforms and is hoping to increase that number.

Established in 1911, ODOT employs about 2,300 people — excluding private contractors — and has built and maintains more than 29,000 miles of highway in the state.

It is responsible for the upkeep of state and U.S. highways in Oklahoma — including in urban areas — while the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is responsible for the upkeep of the state’s turnpikes.

Local municipalities such as Tulsa and Oklahoma City are responsible for the maintenance of city streets, along with lighting of U.S. highways and interstates within city limits.

The ODOT survey, which went live this week, will be up through Oct. 18. It can be taken at bit.ly/odotsurvey.

Featured video

