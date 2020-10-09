ODOT seeking public input for its communications, social media

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is conducting an online survey to get input on how it communicates with the public and where people find their traffic information.

The 18-question survey asks how people get their information about traffic flows, road closures and detours, construction projects, and how effectively the agency communicates with the public via social media, email and websites.

Questions include how people get their traffic advisory information, when they check it, which social media platforms they use most often, what type of highway/turnpike/streets they most travel on, commute times, and if ODOT’s communications are not frequent enough or too frequent.

The survey asks for respondents’ age range category and county of residence, but not personal information such as names, income nor what kind of vehicle they drive.

ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said the agency is conducting the survey to measure its communication effectiveness and how to best get information to the driving public.

“We’re really trying to get our arms around how our drivers are getting their information,” she said.