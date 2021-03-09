 Skip to main content
ODOT kicks off $44M project on Oklahoma 20, Keetonville Hill near Owasso

A $44 million project to improve four miles of Oklahoma 20 just east of Owasso is now underway.

While no major traffic problems are expected currently, drivers are urged by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to be alert to work crews and equipment in the corridor.

The project extends from S4080 Road, which is four miles east of U.S. 169, east to S4110/Franklin Road.

The corridor will be widened from two to five lanes west of Keetonville Hill. This will tie into previous widening work west of S4080. The segment at Keetonville Hill will be realigned and expanded to four lanes to cross the top of the ridge.

Work is expected to take about a year and a half.

The hill has seen a number of accidents involving motorists — including a motorcycle-related fatal crash in 2014 — over the years, especially during inclement weather, leading ODOT to prioritize the project in 2021.

“It’s a high-maintenance area for our crews, especially with the frequent slips on the hillside, which knock debris down to the roadway below,” ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said in December.

“The new alignment will provide a more direct route that can also better accommodate the growing traffic in this corridor," she said.

Between 11,600 and 17,100 vehicles per day travel on Oklahoma 20 in the affected area, according to 2018 ODOT traffic counts, the most recent available.

The improvements come as part of ODOT’s eight-year Construction Work Plan, which contains $6 billion worth of projects on state bridges and highways, including $30 million for developments along U.S. 169 in Owasso.

Oklahoma 20 is expected to remain open with traffic on the current alignment during construction. Lanes will be shifted at times, along with reduced speeds in the corridor.

The $44 million project was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., a general contractor based in Joplin, Missouri.

Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in the area, ODOT said.

