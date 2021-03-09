ODOT kicks off $44M project on Oklahoma 20, Keetonville Hill near Owasso

A $44 million project to improve four miles of Oklahoma 20 just east of Owasso is now underway.

While no major traffic problems are expected currently, drivers are urged by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to be alert to work crews and equipment in the corridor.

The project extends from S4080 Road, which is four miles east of U.S. 169, east to S4110/Franklin Road.

The corridor will be widened from two to five lanes west of Keetonville Hill. This will tie into previous widening work west of S4080. The segment at Keetonville Hill will be realigned and expanded to four lanes to cross the top of the ridge.

Work is expected to take about a year and a half.

The hill has seen a number of accidents involving motorists — including a motorcycle-related fatal crash in 2014 — over the years, especially during inclement weather, leading ODOT to prioritize the project in 2021.