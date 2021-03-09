ODOT kicks off $44M improvements along Oklahoma 20, Keetonville Hill near Owasso

A $44 million project to improve four miles of Oklahoma 20 just east of Owasso is now underway.

While no major traffic effects are expected currently, drivers are urged to be alert to crews and equipment working in the corridor, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The project extends on Oklahoma 20 from S4080 Road, which is four miles east of the U.S. 169 junction, to S4110 and Franklin roads.

The corridor will be widened from two to five lanes west of Keetonville Hill. This will tie into previous widening work west of S4080. The segment at Keetonville Hill will be realigned and built to four lanes to cross over the top of the ridge.

Work is expected to take about a year and a half.

The hill has seen a number of slideoffs and accidents involving motorists over the years, especially during inclement weather events, which included a motorcycle-related fatality in 2014, leading ODOT to prioritize the project in 2021.