ODOT kicks off $44M improvements along Oklahoma 20, Keetonville Hill near Owasso

A $44 million project to improve four miles of Oklahoma 20 just east of Owasso is now underway.
While no major traffic effects are expected currently, drivers are urged to be alert to crews and equipment working in the corridor, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The project extends on Oklahoma 20 from S4080 Road, which is four miles east of the U.S. 169 junction, to S4110 and Franklin roads.
The corridor will be widened from two to five lanes west of Keetonville Hill. This will tie into previous widening work west of S4080. The segment at Keetonville Hill will be realigned and built to four lanes to cross over the top of the ridge.
Work is expected to take about a year and a half.
The hill has seen a number of slideoffs and accidents involving motorists over the years, especially during inclement weather events, which included a motorcycle-related fatality in 2014, leading ODOT to prioritize the project in 2021.
“It’s a high-maintenance area for our crews, especially with the frequent slips on the hillside, which knock debris down to the roadway below,” ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said in December.
“The new alignment will provide a more direct route that can also better accommodate the growing traffic in this corridor," she said.
Between 17,100 and 11,600 vehicles per day travel on Oklahoma 20 near the affected area, according to 2018 ODOT traffic counts, the most recent available.
The improvements come as part of ODOT’s eight-year Construction Work Plan, which contains $6 billion in projects on state bridges and highways, including $30 million for developments along U.S. 169 in Owasso.
Oklahoma 20 is expected to remain open with traffic on the current alignment during construction. Lanes will be shifted at times along with reduced speeds in the corridor.
The $44 million project was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., a general contractor based out of Joplin, Missouri.
Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in the area, ODOT said.
