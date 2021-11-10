NWS confirms tornado near Catoosa; tornado warnings issued for Delaware and Mayes counties

Update 8:15 p.m: PSO reports nearly 7,000 customers in the Tulsa area are without power. About 2,000 of those customers are in east Tulsa, according to PSO's outage map.

Tornado warnings have been issued for Delaware and Mayes County.

The warnings for Wagoner and Rogers counties were allowed to expire.

Update 7:45 p.m.: The tornado warning for east-central Tulsa County has been canceled, but the warnings for southeastern Rogers and northwestern Wagoner counties are still in effect.

A flood advisory has also been issued to last until 10:15 p.m. for Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers and Wagoner counties.

Update: 7:40 p.m.: The National Weather Service said as of 7:34 p.m., the tornado near Catoosa is still on the ground.

Possible locations in its path include Catoosa, Inola, Broken Arrow, Verdigris and Tiawah.

The tornado is radar confirmed, forecasters said.