NW corner of IDL closed after crash; traffic on southbound U.S. 75 slowed by separate crash

Motorists are urged to avoid the northwest corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop, as well as U.S. 75 southbound leading up to Interstate 44.

On the IDL, southbound lanes of Interstate 244 have been closed since about 12:45 after a semi-tractor-trailer rig crashed and rolled over, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Earlier, a crash was reported affecting traffic on U.S. 75, also southbound, around I-44. The area has been the site of several wrecks amid recent construction.