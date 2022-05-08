Number of poor, unsatisfactory condition dams nearly triples since 2019

The number of state dams in poor or worse condition that would likely threaten human life should they fail has nearly tripled since 2019, a Tulsa World analysis of federal data indicates.

Data this year from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers National Inventory of Dams shows that of the nearly 5,000 dams in the state, 35 were rated as poor or worse and were located in an area where loss of life was probable in the event of a failure.

In 2019, the last time the Tulsa World analyzed dam condition numbers, only 13 dams deemed a “high hazard” in the event of failure were rated as poor.

The increase in the number rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition could be linked to a toughening of inspection criteria, according to Zachary Hollandsworth, Dam Safety Program manager at the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

“I’ll say we’ve been a little stricter with our condition assessments lately,” Hollandsworth said in an interview. The agency has recently released more guidance to dam owners regarding condition assessments.

State law requires dam condition assessments based in part on danger to life and property should a failure occur.

A dam is deemed “high hazard” and subject to greater regulatory scrutiny when the loss of human life is probable should a failure occur.

Hollandsworth said the OWRB focuses most of its regulatory energy on monitoring the condition of the 115 dams across the state that are under its direct jurisdiction.

A poor condition rating for a dam can occur for a variety of factors, including the need for more information about a structure, Hollandsworth said.

“We’ll often times assign a dam a poor condition if there needs to be more studies conducted to know what’s going on,” he said.

The Lake Carl Blackwell dam in Payne County, one of those rated as in poor condition, is undergoing a remediation study, Hollandsworth said.

The lake is the largest in the state in storage capacity whose dam is considered to be in a high-hazard location and rated as in poor condition.

“There’s a study being conducted right now that we have partially funded through FEMA’s new high-hazard-potential dams rehabilitation grant,” Hollandsworth said of the Lake Carl Blackwell dam.

“We’ll end up with a design for remediation of the slope. It’s a very steep slope. It does have some stability issues, and we are trying to remediate that right now.”

The study is expected to be complete by the end of this year, Hollandsworth said.

“We don’t think that it is in any type of imminent failure, but for the long term use of this dam it’s important to do this work,” he said.

As dams across the state continue to age, the need to maintain them will increase.

“Most of our dams were built in the ’60s and ’70s, Hollandsworth said. “That’s what we expect, and we are seeing a lot of dams that are getting some work on them.”

Of the 35 dams rated as poor or unsatisfactory and considered a high risk for the loss of human life due to failure, 14 are located within the Tulsa region.

The area dams, their owners and the counties in which they are located are:

Carlton Lake (Robbers Cave State Park), Oklahoma Department of Tourism, Latimer County

Cushing Lake, city of Cushing, Payne County

Hominy Lake, city of Hominy, Osage County

Jim Hall Lake, city of Henryetta, Okmulgee County

Lake Carl Blackwell, Oklahoma State University, Payne County

Nichols Lake, city of Henryetta, Okmulgee County

Okmulgee Lake, city of Okmulgee, Okmulgee County

Orchard Lake, privately owned, Adair County

Pawhuska Lake, city of Pawhuska, Osage County

Sahoma Lake, city of Sapulpa, Creek County

Shell Creek Lake, city of Sand Springs, Osage County

Stigler Lake, city of Stigler, Haskell County

Waxhoma Lake, city of Barnsdall, Osage County

Weleetka Lake, town of Weleetka, Okfuskee County

