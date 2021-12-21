NSU-BA gets 500K federal child care grant

Officials with Northeastern State University announced Monday that the school’s Broken Arrow campus will receive more than $500,000 in federal grant funds over the next four years to offer a drop-in child care facility for students’ children.
Named for NSU’s mascot, the Little Rowdy Child Care Center will be able to accommodate up to 150 children ranging in age from 8 weeks to 8 years old for up to three hours per day, four days a week.
As per a university spokesman, NSU officials plan to open the center no later than fall 2022. A specific site on the Broken Arrow campus for the new child-care facility has yet to be determined.
The award is through the U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program, which is meant to support low-income parents working toward a post-secondary degree by facilitating access to affordable campus-based child-care services. To be eligible for the program, a student has to have at least one child and qualify for a federal Pell Grant.
Although any NSU-Broken Arrow student will be able to send their child to the drop-in day care center for a fee, lower rates and priority consideration will be given to students participating in the CCAMPIS program.
About 3,500 students attend NSU’s Broken Arrow campus.
“Considering the majority of the courses on the BA campus are offered in the evenings, daycares and aftercare centers are often closed, leaving students scrambling to find child care during their evening classes,” Associate Dean of the College of Education Lisa Bisogno said.
“Our grant application for the child care center received community support letters from the mayor of Broken Arrow and the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce. With the support from the community, grants like CCAMPIS remove barriers for parents enabling degree completion more achievable and thus positively impacting the community.”