NSU-BA gets $500,000 federal child care grant

Officials with Northeastern State University announced Monday that the school’s Broken Arrow campus will receive more than $500,000 in federal grant funds over the next four years to offer a drop-in child care facility for students’ children.

Named for NSU’s mascot, the Little Rowdy Child Care Center will be able to accommodate up to 150 children ranging in age from 8 weeks to 8 years old for up to three hours per day, four days a week.

As per a university spokesman, NSU officials plan to open the center no later than fall 2022. A specific site on the Broken Arrow campus for the new child-care facility has yet to be determined.

The award is through the U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program, which is meant to support low-income parents working toward a post-secondary degree by facilitating access to affordable campus-based child-care services. To be eligible for the program, a student has to have at least one child and qualify for a federal Pell Grant.

Although any NSU-Broken Arrow student will be able to send their child to the drop-in day care center for a fee, lower rates and priority consideration will be given to students participating in the CCAMPIS program.