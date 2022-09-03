'Nowhere to go': Skyrocketing rents and a 95% occupancy rate leave Tulsans without affordable housing

Too hot to go inside his apartment, which had a busted air conditioner, D.J. Griffin sat in his car with the windows down to catch a late afternoon breeze. But the parking lot didn’t feel very comfortable, either. Trash was piled up next to the fence. Knee-high weeds grew along the sidewalk. And the Stonebrook apartment complex itself seemed almost deserted, with windows boarded shut and pieces of siding torn off.

“I’m over this place,” Griffin said. “I’m done with it.”

Griffin received notice a week ago that he will have to move out soon for his unit to be remodeled. And when it’s ready to be occupied again, the rent will triple, Griffin said he was told.

“I had already been looking for another place, anyway,” he shrugged. But he simply can’t find a vacant apartment for rent.

“At this point,” Griffin said, “I might be sleeping in my car.”

Tulsa’s rental occupancy rate is above 95%, pushing rents to record highs, according to local housing officials. By some estimates, the average Tulsa apartment now rents for $904 a month, up from $838 at the beginning of the year.

“There’s just nowhere for people to go,” said Shandi Campbell, director of Tulsa’s Landlord Tenant Resource Center, “especially if they have any kind of housing barrier,” such as a prior eviction or criminal record.

“Anything that landlords might look for in a background check becomes a barrier,” Campbell said. “It’s hard for anyone to get a second chance right now.”

Stonebrook, a low-rent complex near 41st Street and 130th East Avenue, epitomizes the local housing crisis, officials said. Most tenants have already left as the complex stopped renewing leases to make way for renovations. And most of the remaining tenants will have to leave by November or December, officials said.

When the renovations are finished, the current tenants almost certainly won’t be able to afford to move back in. Many of them have fallen several months behind on rent as it is, officials said.

An executive with the complex’s ownership declined to comment, except to note that the property managers are working with local agencies to help tenants find other places to live.

But where?

Rents are skyrocketing nationwide. Rents increased, on average, 19.3% last year in the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, which include Tulsa, according to national surveys.

Nowhere faced bigger jumps than Miami, Florida, where rents climbed 50% last year. Several other cities, including Tampa, Orlando, San Diego, Las Vegas, Austin and Memphis, saw spikes of more than 25%.

Tulsa, by comparison, remains fairly affordable, with the average rent growing “only” 12% last year, officials said. But that’s no comfort for people who were already stretching to pay their rent.

Even before the recent increases, 46% of renter households in Tulsa — or roughly 35,000 families — were “cost burdened,” meaning they were spending more than 30% of their incomes on housing, according to city data.

“Housing costs are just overwhelming people,” Campbell said.

