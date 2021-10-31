Nowata man arrested after accidental firearm discharge injures teen

A man who Bartlesville police say accidentally shot a 17-year-old during a bonfire was arrested Sunday.

Anthony John Wolf-Darby, 21, of Nowata, was taken into custody on reckless handling of a firearm complaints, Bartlesville Police Department Capt. Jay Hastings said.

Witnesses interviewed by investigators indicated that he discharged a firearm at a home in the 2800 block of SE Sheridan Road about 1:30 a.m. Sunday that injured a 17-year-old.

The victim was transported by private to an area hospital and underwent surgery. The victim's current condition is unknown, police said.

Hastings said the teen and Darby knew each other and that the shooting appeared to be unintentional.