Tulsa was the first city in Oklahoma to try a novel approach to the rise in homelessness by offering panhandlers a day of gainful employment, and now that program is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

A Better Way, inspired by a similar effort in Albuquerque, New Mexico, came to Tulsa in 2018 through the efforts of Mayor G.T. Bynum and the City Council. It was the first such program in the state, according to Mental Health Association Oklahoma CEO Terri White, and helps people experiencing homelessness get connected with essential services.

Bynum said he has met individuals who have participated in A Better Way, “and it’s really special to stand there and talk to somebody who thought that everyone had given up on them until that van pulled up.”

More than 3,000 people have said yes to a day of work beautifying the city when “that van” found them over the past five years, the mayor said. Those participants, offered an alternative to panhandling, collected more than 120 tons of trash from city parks and facilities, according to a news release.

“The fact that you have dozens of people off the street and in housing, hundreds of people with jobs — it’s extraordinary,” Bynum said in a promotional video celebrating the five-year anniversary of A Better Way. “And hundreds of people who got mental health assistance they needed so they can live happy, productive lives in the long term.

“I think the Better Way program is just another expression of Tulsans’ desire to help one another.”

Through the program, 235 people have been able to find jobs and secure full-time employment, the release states.

“A Better Way changes lives,” White said. “It is a great example of what can happen when public, private and nonprofit organizations work together. Lives literally change when someone steps on our van to earn a day’s wages for a day’s work and the chance to become permanently employed, housed, and have mental health and addiction needs addressed.”

A Better Way Tulsa is made possible through a collaboration between the city of Tulsa, the Hille Foundation, the Tulsa Authority for Recovery of Energy, Mental Health Association Oklahoma, and the Maxine and Jack Zarrow Family Foundation.

