November is 10th warmest on record for state

However, the total number of tornadoes so far this year is nearly three times less than last year's record.

"The November tornadoes brought the unofficial 2020 total to 39, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service, well below the 1951-2019 annual average of 57.4, and dwarfed by 2019’s record total of 149," McManus said.

"This year’s tally would also mark the state’s lowest since 2009’s 34 confirmed twisters."

The state averages 0.4 tornadoes in December, with the most of four in 1982, 1975 and 1971.

This November also was relatively dry.

The statewide average precipitation total, as measured by the Mesonet, was 1.39 inches below normal at 1.12 inches. That ranks the month as the 37th driest November on record, McManus said.

Tulsa had 1.92 inches of precipitation at the official recording station at Tulsa International Airport, 0.89 inches below normal for November, according to the weather service.

The December outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center indicate increased odds of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation across the entire state.