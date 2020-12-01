November is 10th warmest on record for state

This November was the 10th warmest in Oklahoma since records began in 1895, the state climatologist said Tuesday.
The statewide average temperature was 53 degrees, according to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, 3.7 degrees above normal, state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.
"The Mesonet recorded a slew of 70s and 80s during the month, including November’s highest reading of 86 degrees at both Arnett and Goodwell" in far northwest Oklahoma on the Nov. 19, he said.
Tulsa had 15 days of high temperatures in the 70s, according to the Mesonet. The city's average high temperature was 66 degrees, nearly 5 degrees above normal for the month.
The month also had two rare tornadoes in southeast Oklahoma on Nov. 24.
The first struck near Kinta in Haskell County, destroying a mobile home and damaging other structures. The second came about an hour later near Spiro in LeFlore County and damaged a barn. No injuries were reported with either tornado, both rated EF-1, with winds of 86-110 mph.
The state averages 1.5 tornadoes in November, according to the National Weather Service. There are none in most Novembers.
However, the total number of tornadoes so far this year is nearly three times less than last year's record.
"The November tornadoes brought the unofficial 2020 total to 39, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service, well below the 1951-2019 annual average of 57.4, and dwarfed by 2019’s record total of 149," McManus said.
"This year’s tally would also mark the state’s lowest since 2009’s 34 confirmed twisters."
The state averages 0.4 tornadoes in December, with the most of four in 1982, 1975 and 1971.
This November also was relatively dry.
The statewide average precipitation total, as measured by the Mesonet, was 1.39 inches below normal at 1.12 inches. That ranks the month as the 37th driest November on record, McManus said.
Tulsa had 1.92 inches of precipitation at the official recording station at Tulsa International Airport, 0.89 inches below normal for November, according to the weather service.
The December outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center indicate increased odds of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation across the entire state.
The December-February outlooks also continue to show chances for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for most of the southern portion of the U.S., including Oklahoma.
Forecasters have said the outlooks are based on La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean.
