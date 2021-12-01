November drier, warmer than usual; tornadoes push number above average for Oklahoma

November was drier and warmer than usual locally, with tornadoes in the northeast part of the state topping Oklahoma's average for the year, according to a state climatologist.
Four tornadoes occurred Nov. 10, including one just southeast of Tulsa and two in the Broken Arrow and Catoosa areas, according to the National Weather Service. All were rated EF-0s on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
The preliminary total of 60 tornadoes so far this year topped the state's annual average 57.2, based on records dating from 1950 to 2020, state climatologist Gary McManus said.
The state averages 0.4 tornadoes in December, with four being the most in 1971, 1975 and 1982, according to the weather service.
In an unusual statistic, last month ranked 29th in both the driest and warmest for November, based on records dating to 1895, McManus said.
The statewide average precipitation total for the month finished at 0.82 inches, 1.5 inches below normal. Tulsa had 1.54 inches of rain, more than an inch below the month average of 2.66 inches.
"November rainfall deficits ranged from over 3 inches in far southeastern Oklahoma to about half an inch across the western Panhandle," McManus said.
"There were no areas with a moisture surplus," he said.
The entire climatological fall for Oklahoma, Sept. 1-Nov. 30, was "exceedingly dry," according to McManus, with a statewide average total of 5.81 inches — 3.19 inches below normal — "to rank as the 27th driest autumn on record."
The statewide average temperature was 51 degrees, 1.6 degrees above normal.
The climatological fall ended as the eighth warmest on record with a statewide average of 64 degrees, 2.8 degrees above normal, McManus said.
The January-November period was 0.4 degrees below normal at 61.9 degrees, the 55th warmest such period on record, he said.
"With drought beginning to flourish once again, all eyes turn towards December for hopes of relief," McManus said.
"The precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is not high on optimism, however, with increased odds of below normal precipitation indicated for the entire state," he said.
"Those odds are even more enhanced across most of western and southern Oklahoma. Warm weather can increase drought impacts, and CPC’s December temperature outlook shows odds tilted strongly toward warmer than normal conditions across the state, especially the southern half of Oklahoma," McManus said.
"With those considerations in place, CPC’s December drought outlook calls for persistence and also intensification of drought across the western two-thirds of the state, but also bleeding into far northeastern Oklahoma. CPC lists their forecast confidence as 'high' for the Oklahoma region in December’s drought outlook."
The average high temperature in Tulsa for December is 50.9 degrees, with 2.43 inches of rain and 1.7 inches of snow, according to the weather service.
