November drier, warmer than usual; tornadoes push number above average for Oklahoma

"November rainfall deficits ranged from over 3 inches in far southeastern Oklahoma to about half an inch across the western Panhandle," McManus said.

"There were no areas with a moisture surplus," he said.

The entire climatological fall for Oklahoma, Sept. 1-Nov. 30, was "exceedingly dry," according to McManus, with a statewide average total of 5.81 inches — 3.19 inches below normal — "to rank as the 27th driest autumn on record."

The statewide average temperature was 51 degrees, 1.6 degrees above normal.

The climatological fall ended as the eighth warmest on record with a statewide average of 64 degrees, 2.8 degrees above normal, McManus said.

The January-November period was 0.4 degrees below normal at 61.9 degrees, the 55th warmest such period on record, he said.

"With drought beginning to flourish once again, all eyes turn towards December for hopes of relief," McManus said.

"The precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is not high on optimism, however, with increased odds of below normal precipitation indicated for the entire state," he said.