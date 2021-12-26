'Nothing short of a miracle': Resurrecting Mr. Murph, recycling in Tulsa

Much like Dorothy's Scarecrow, the only thing missing is its brain.
A new and improved Mr. Murph, the aptly-named Material Recovery Facility tasked with sorting most all recyclables in Tulsa and surrounding communities, is one part away from becoming operational: a device that will control the speed of all his many moving parts.
Murph's resurrection, slated for February, will mark the return of recycling to Tulsa's curbside bins after a 10-month hiatus due to an accidental inferno that destroyed his former self.
A misplaced lithium ion battery ignited in the machine after-hours at Tulsa Recycle & Transfer on April 1, sparking a blaze that warped steel beams, morphed rubber parts into “black lava” and disrupted waste recovery streams throughout the Tulsa metro area and as far away as Bartlesville. Lithium ion batteries are recyclable, but only at select facilities, such as the M.e.t.
The catastrophic event took a toll at the American Waste Control facility, displacing 40 workers and saddling leadership with a growing repair cost of more than $11.4 million. But they've turned this flaming lemon into a cool glass of lemonade: "Mr. Murph 2.0" will boast several upgrades and improvements.
The first is noticeable as one walks into the warehouse at 1150 N. Peoria Ave. If the old Mr. Murph was huge, the new Murph is massive.
The all new steel structure painted a cheery green with yellow accents reaches 6 feet higher and 10 feet wider than than the old version, and its multiple conveyer belts are also wider.
The size shifts are expected to increase handling throughput from about 40,000 pounds of material an hour to 50,000 pounds an hour, said Robert Pickens, AWC's vice president of recycling, and allow the company room to tackle expanding markets.
In addition to Mr. Murph's "brain" that remains to be installed, the unit will have nine total artificial intelligence components, including updated optical sorters that will be able to identify clamshell and black plastics, which formerly had to be picked out by hand.
The machine will also boast Bulk Handling System's first collaborative robot, or CoBot, to be installed in the United States.
The machines use air suction cups to pick up an toss items into the correct bins.
Pickens said the technical upgrades will make it easier for the system to morph with an ever-evolving industry. As packaging and accepted plastics change, it's now a computer matter to keep up.
“A few clicks of the keyboard and the robotics are already set up and ready to remove contamination or move to accept items," Pickens said. "It’s that fast.”
Eleven humans will remain on the sorting line, he said, which used to require 17 individuals due to high levels of contamination. Paul Ross, vice president of AWC, said no employees were laid off due to the fire but were shifted to other positions within the company.
Ross said insurance covered basic costs after the blaze, but most of the upgrades are coming from the company's pocket.
Pickens said AWC's founder and owner, Kenny Burkett, set down those who work in the area and asked what their Christmas wishes, if any, would be for the design of the new machine.
Two of those changes included connected walking decks throughout the space —beforehand, workers on the move would have to climb up and down steps to get to different island stations—and a specific bin to hold recycled kitty litter buckets.
"It's the little things," Pickens said.
Leaders also took advantage of the remodel to install energy-efficient LED lighting that will automatically adjust depending on the amount of natural light brought in through the warehouse's skylights, Pickens said.
Stage II, tentatively planned for late spring or early summer, will include the installation of a fire suppression system, Pickens said. During working hours, the system will monitor heat signatures via infrared and alert operators with portable wagons to any flare. Outside of work hours, the system will be monitored and foam cannons will be installed to allow operators to remotely address any hot spots.
Despite all of the improvements, Pickens and Ross emphasized that the success of the new machine rests in the hands of Tulsans who use their recycling service: The cleaner the input, the more efficient the sorting.
They encouraged residents to continue separating their recyclables and trash, though both are currently being thrown into the same truck and toted to the same place: Covanta Tulsa, a waste-to-energy furnace that burns the city’s trash to create power.
Pickens acknowledged that keeping up the separation habit while seeing the recycling and waste thrown in together can be "discouraging," but it won't be for long.
“It’s felt like it’s been forever but it really hasn’t,” Pickens said, reflecting on how thankful he is for local and business partners in bringing recycling back to Tulsa. “What we’ve accomplished here is nothing short of a miracle. Eighteen to 22 months is what this takes to get done. And here we are.”
The city announced early this month that separate pickup for trash and recycling will restart on Jan. 31, and it encouraged residents to be sure their items are separated — trash in the gray cart and recycling in the blue cart — at 5 a.m. on their pickup day.
Pickens encouraged anyone with doubt on what is or is not recyclable to "check it out" via feedmrmurph.com/curbside-recycling.