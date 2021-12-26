'Nothing short of a miracle': Resurrecting Mr. Murph, recycling in Tulsa

Stage II, tentatively planned for late spring or early summer, will include the installation of a fire suppression system, Pickens said. During working hours, the system will monitor heat signatures via infrared and alert operators with portable wagons to any flare. Outside of work hours, the system will be monitored and foam cannons will be installed to allow operators to remotely address any hot spots.

Despite all of the improvements, Pickens and Ross emphasized that the success of the new machine rests in the hands of Tulsans who use their recycling service: The cleaner the input, the more efficient the sorting.

They encouraged residents to continue separating their recyclables and trash, though both are currently being thrown into the same truck and toted to the same place: Covanta Tulsa, a waste-to-energy furnace that burns the city’s trash to create power.

Pickens acknowledged that keeping up the separation habit while seeing the recycling and waste thrown in together can be "discouraging," but it won't be for long.