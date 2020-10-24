'Not the safest place to be:' Football fan and THD executive director Bruce Dart cautions attendance at games

What have we learned since football started up in September? Have there been good things and bad things?

“We’ve learned a lot,” Dart said. “It’s not realistic to think you can live in a bubble. Testing and contact tracing really will help us suppress disease transmission. It’s important that that continues.

“As much as people want to get back to normal, I’m not sure (that) normal will ever look the same again. This has also taught us that we have to redefine our perception of what normal actually is.”

Is this a balancing act for Dart, weighing his passion for college football versus a pandemic that’s gripped the globe?

“Not really,” Dart simply answered. “I love football but I also think staying healthy is the No. 1 and most important thing. You have to put your personal feelings aside to do the right thing. Here, at the Tulsa Health Department, we try very hard in regard to how we personally feel about things to do the right thing for the community in terms of modeling behavior and passing along recommendations that keep people safe.