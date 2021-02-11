'Not all heroes wear capes ... Ours wear headsets': 211 calls skyrocket 800%

The 211 helpline saw an unprecedented surge in traffic when the COVID pandemic reached Tulsa last spring, doubling the record-high number of calls the center had ever received before. But it turned out to be only a small taste of what was to come.
Calls have skyrocketed more than 800% in recent weeks with Tulsans wanting to know where and how to get vaccinations, forcing the call center to work at a frantic pace even after doubling the size of its staff last year.
“At times, our resource specialists have literally just seconds between calls pouring in,” said Ashlie Casey, the director of 211 Eastern Oklahoma, who led a Zoom presentation Thursday to honor the employees during “211 Day,” Feb. 11.
A nonprofit funded through donations, 211 can simply answer questions or connect people to other agencies across the eastern half of the state. And Oklahomans have never sought more help than they are seeking now, Casey said.
Tulsa’s 211 received what was then a stunning 7,715 calls in March 2019, during the peak of widespread flooding. But April 2020 crushed the record, with the call center handling 14,362 calls during the first full month of the pandemic.
The pace subsided a little for the reset of the year, but roughly COVID remained the subject of roughly 40% of calls to 211 and the volume remained far higher than 2019’s.
Then came 2021. January demolished 211’s previous record, with 34,634 calls in just 31 days. And February hasn’t slowed down, with the first 10 days of the month getting 10 times the total number of calls received in the entire month last year.
Many of those callers are people facing a crisis so severe they don’t know where else to turn, Casey said. 211 specialists can refer them to more than 1,140 separate agencies to find help with everything from overdue rent and unpaid utilities to health care and drug addiction.
“Not all heroes wear capes,” Casey said. “Ours wear headsets.”
Like many other work places, the 211 call center went virtual after the pandemic began and the resource specialists now work from home. But that hasn’t been the biggest challenge, said 211 employee Cassandra Austin.
Information about COVID and the vaccines can change so quickly that the resource specialists receive frequent updates even as calls continue to pour in, Austin said.
“Literally, information is being fed to us as we are speaking,” she said. “We are learning as we go.”