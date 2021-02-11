'Not all heroes wear capes ... Ours wear headsets': 211 calls skyrocket 800%

The 211 helpline saw an unprecedented surge in traffic when the COVID pandemic reached Tulsa last spring, doubling the record-high number of calls the center had ever received before. But it turned out to be only a small taste of what was to come.

Calls have skyrocketed more than 800% in recent weeks with Tulsans wanting to know where and how to get vaccinations, forcing the call center to work at a frantic pace even after doubling the size of its staff last year.

“At times, our resource specialists have literally just seconds between calls pouring in,” said Ashlie Casey, the director of 211 Eastern Oklahoma, who led a Zoom presentation Thursday to honor the employees during “211 Day,” Feb. 11.

A nonprofit funded through donations, 211 can simply answer questions or connect people to other agencies across the eastern half of the state. And Oklahomans have never sought more help than they are seeking now, Casey said.

Tulsa’s 211 received what was then a stunning 7,715 calls in March 2019, during the peak of widespread flooding. But April 2020 crushed the record, with the call center handling 14,362 calls during the first full month of the pandemic.