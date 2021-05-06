Northeast OK feeling 'squeeze' of not being able to recycle; Tulsa facility expected to be down several months

Most of Covanta’s operation is dedicated to air pollution control. The gases from the furnace are captured and filtered through multiple methods, resulting in about 99.5% of harmful particulate capture, Walsh said. Most of what makes up the puffy white clouds that billow from the facility’s stacks is carbon dioxide and water vapor, and all of it measures under the Environmental Protection Agency’s allowable limit.

Recyclable metals are recovered from the fire’s ashes, and the ashes journey to landfills, where they’re often used as the required 6 inches of cover material over the top, but Covanta is currently researching other ways to reuse the ash, Walsh said.

Covanta Tulsa operates 24/7, 365 days a year taking in municipal refuse from all over greater Tulsa, including Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Coweta and Owasso. Although its facility is equipped to process the type of recyclables coming in, it can’t process the sudden influx of material that quickly.

Walsh said they’ve had to ask some private haulers to take their trash elsewhere, and they’re working on spacing out scheduling as much as possible.

Curbside trash and recycling pickup for Tulsa residents will begin at 5 a.m. indefinitely, starting May 10, in an effort to cut down on lines at the Covanta facility, the city announced Monday.