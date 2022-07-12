 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northbound lanes on east leg of downtown loop closed through spring 2023

Construction on the Inner Dispersal Loop — the highway system surrounding downtown — has shifted, with new lanes now open in one section and others closed until spring 2023.

Newly paved southbound lanes on the east leg of the IDL opened Monday evening, but northbound lanes are now shut down through next spring for pavement reconstruction and several bridge replacements.

"We’re pleased to have the southbound lanes of the east side of the IDL reopened for drivers to use," Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokesman T.J. Gerlach said.

"We understand the frustration some commuters may feel having to find an alternate route northbound, but anyone who’s driven through there recently will agree the pavement needed an upgrade, and the end result will be a much smoother drive," he said.

Pavement on the east leg of the loop is at least 40 years old, Gerlach said.

Work on southbound lanes on the east leg began in September.

Total cost of both southbound and northbound lane pavement reconstruction and bridge replacements on the east leg of the loop is $26 million. The contractor is Sherwood Construction Co. of Tulsa.

The east leg of the loop, from the Broken Arrow Expressway on its south side to Interstate 244 north, is about 2 miles long.

In addition to northbound lanes, the following other areas will be closed at various times:

• Southbound U.S. 75 ramp to westbound I-244/U.S. 412 was closed Monday until further notice.

• Westbound I-244/U.S. 412 ramp to northbound U.S. 75 (mile marker 6B).

• East and westbound U.S. 64/Oklahoma 51/Broken Arrow Expressway ramps to northbound U.S. 75.

• Northbound U.S. 75 off-ramps to east and westbound I-244/U.S. 412.

• Northbound U.S. 75 off-ramp to 7th Street.

• Northbound U.S. 75 on-ramp from 8th Street.

• Second Street will be closed at Lansing Avenue.

The bridges at Archer, 8th, 11th and 3rd streets also will be replaced as part of the project, and the 7th Street exit ramp will also be repaved, Gerlach said.

On average, nearly 50,000 vehicles per day travel on the southbound lanes on the east leg of the IDL, according to 2018 ODOT traffic counts, the most recent available.

About 51,700 vehicles per day travel on the northbound lanes of the east leg of the loop, according to ODOT.

Now that the northbound lanes will be closed, motorists will be detoured to the south and west legs of the loop for access to areas downtown.

Work on the southern leg of the IDL was completed in 2019 after months of pavement replacement on that section — a $25 million project.

In addition to the IDL work, construction continues at a major project at the Interstate 44/U.S. 75 interchange in west Tulsa, where several on and off ramps will remain closed through the summer.

"Drivers can expect significant delays, especially during peak travel times, and should plan extra time or avoid the area and use alternate routes, such as I-244 or Oklhaoma 364/Creek Turnpike ..." ODOT said.

"Motorists using I-44 and U.S. 75 are urged to give their full attention to the road while traveling in this (interchange) area."

No Greenwood update

There have been no discussions among state transportation officials concerning the possible future of Tulsa's Inner Dispersal Loop/Interstate 244 in the Greenwood district, a spokesman said.

Proponents have called for closing off portions altogether and converting sections into a boulevard, forcing vehicles to use alternate routes. Others have suggested moving that portion of the highway underground.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the damage highway systems have done to some communities across the U.S. during an appearance in Tulsa ahead of the race massacre centennial anniversary in June 2021.

He specifically pointed to Greenwood and I-244 as an example of how transportation projects had dismantled certain neighborhoods and created racial disparities.

ODOT spokesman T.J. Gerlach said Tuesday he was not aware of any discussions among ODOT officials about possible future plans or changes for I-244 in the area.

"We're just waiting for state legislators and local officials to give us some direction," he said in April.

Turner Turnpike project

Eastbound Interstate 44/Turner Turnpike will be intermittently narrowed to one lane near Stroud between mile markers 179-184 from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. through early August for a resurfacing project.

Motorists also can expect eastbound I-44/Turner Turnpike to be down to one lane from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays as needed by the contractor.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and expect slow downs in the work zone, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.

