Northbound lanes on east leg of downtown loop closed through spring 2023

A vehicle drives on the newly re-opened southbound lanes on U.S. 75 on the Inner Dispersal Loop on Tuesday in downtown Tulsa
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
As a vehicle drives on the newly reopened southbound U.S. 75 on the Inner Dispersal Loop, crews work on the newly closed down northbound U.S. 75 on Tuesda.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Vehicles travel south on U.S. 75(right) on the Inner Dispersal Loop Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Northbound U.S. 75(left) is now closed on the Inner Dispersal Loop.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Traffic drives on the newly re-opened southbound U.S. 75 on the Inner Dispersal Loop Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Crews have begun working on the newly shut down northbound portion of U.S. 75.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Vehicles travel south on U.S. 75 on the Inner Dispersal Loop Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Tulsa, Okla. Northbound U.S. 75 is now closed on the Inner Dispersal Loop.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
As crews work on the 3rd Street bridge, traffic drives on the newly re-opened southbound U.S. 75 on the Inner Dispersal Loop Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in downtown Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Crews work on northbound U.S. 75, which is now closed, on the Inner Dispersal Loop Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
A truck tavels south on U.S. 75 on the Inner Dispersal Loop Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Northbound U.S. 75 on the Inner Dispersal Loop is now closed down.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Crews work on northbound U.S. 75, which is now closed, as traffic drives on the newly re-opened southbound U.S. 75 on the Inner Dispersal Loop Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Traffic drives on the newly re-opened U.S. 75 on the Inner Dispersal Loop Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in downtown Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Much of the areas marked in red on Tulsa's Inner Dispersal Loop will be closed through spring 2023 for pavement reconstruction.
Construction on the Inner Dispersal Loop — the highway system surrounding downtown — has shifted, with new lanes now open in one section and others closed until spring 2023.
Newly paved southbound lanes on the east leg of the IDL opened Monday evening, but northbound lanes are now shut down through next spring for pavement reconstruction and several bridge replacements.
"We’re pleased to have the southbound lanes of the east side of the IDL reopened for drivers to use," Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokesman T.J. Gerlach said.
"We understand the frustration some commuters may feel having to find an alternate route northbound, but anyone who’s driven through there recently will agree the pavement needed an upgrade, and the end result will be a much smoother drive," he said.
Pavement on the east leg of the loop is at least 40 years old, Gerlach said.
"Drivers can expect significant delays, especially during peak travel times, and should plan extra time or avoid the area and use alternate routes, such as I-244 or Oklhaoma 364/Creek Turnpike ..." ODOT said.
"Motorists using I-44 and U.S. 75 are urged to give their full attention to the road while traveling in this (interchange) area."
Throwback Tulsa: Turner Turnpike opened in 1953
September 2020 video: Aerial view of the Turner turnpike near the Tulsa entrance
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
Turner Turnpike history
No Greenwood update
There have been no discussions among state transportation officials concerning the possible future of Tulsa's Inner Dispersal Loop/Interstate 244 in the Greenwood district, a spokesman said.
Proponents have called for closing off portions altogether and converting sections into a boulevard, forcing vehicles to use alternate routes. Others have suggested moving that portion of the highway underground.
President Joe Biden acknowledged the damage highway systems have done to some communities across the U.S. during an appearance in Tulsa ahead of the race massacre centennial anniversary in June 2021.
He specifically pointed to Greenwood and I-244 as an example of how transportation projects had dismantled certain neighborhoods and created racial disparities.
ODOT spokesman T.J. Gerlach said Tuesday he was not aware of any discussions among ODOT officials about possible future plans or changes for I-244 in the area.
"We're just waiting for state legislators and local officials to give us some direction," he said in April.
Turner Turnpike project
Eastbound Interstate 44/Turner Turnpike will be intermittently narrowed to one lane near Stroud between mile markers 179-184 from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. through early August for a resurfacing project.
Motorists also can expect eastbound I-44/Turner Turnpike to be down to one lane from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays as needed by the contractor.
Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and expect slow downs in the work zone, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.
Gov. Stitt made the announcement on social media and also slammed the state's largest school district for COVID-related closures and his concern that the district is teaching critical race theory. #oklaed
David Chaney, Ben Harris and Josh Brock were arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. Prosecutors say they conspired in a complex “criminal enterprise” to unlawfully enrich themselves and conceal their scheme. #oklaed
The woman was seen waving a gun and armed with a sword at different times during the standoff, but when asked whether she had a gun with her when she was shot, Baul said, “at this point, I can’t say for certain whether she — or, what action she took."
Traffic drives on the newly re-opened southbound U.S. 75 on the Inner Dispersal Loop Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Crews have begun working on the newly shut down northbound portion of U.S. 75.