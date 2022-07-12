Northbound lanes on east leg of downtown loop closed through spring 2023

Construction on the Inner Dispersal Loop — the highway system surrounding downtown — has shifted, with new lanes now open in one section and others closed until spring 2023.

Newly paved southbound lanes on the east leg of the IDL opened Monday evening, but northbound lanes are now shut down through next spring for pavement reconstruction and several bridge replacements.

"We’re pleased to have the southbound lanes of the east side of the IDL reopened for drivers to use," Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokesman T.J. Gerlach said.

"We understand the frustration some commuters may feel having to find an alternate route northbound, but anyone who’s driven through there recently will agree the pavement needed an upgrade, and the end result will be a much smoother drive," he said.

Pavement on the east leg of the loop is at least 40 years old, Gerlach said.

Work on southbound lanes on the east leg began in September.

Total cost of both southbound and northbound lane pavement reconstruction and bridge replacements on the east leg of the loop is $26 million. The contractor is Sherwood Construction Co. of Tulsa.

The east leg of the loop, from the Broken Arrow Expressway on its south side to Interstate 244 north, is about 2 miles long.

In addition to northbound lanes, the following other areas will be closed at various times:

• Southbound U.S. 75 ramp to westbound I-244/U.S. 412 was closed Monday until further notice.

• Westbound I-244/U.S. 412 ramp to northbound U.S. 75 (mile marker 6B).

• East and westbound U.S. 64/Oklahoma 51/Broken Arrow Expressway ramps to northbound U.S. 75.

• Northbound U.S. 75 off-ramps to east and westbound I-244/U.S. 412.

• Northbound U.S. 75 off-ramp to 7th Street.

• Northbound U.S. 75 on-ramp from 8th Street.

• Second Street will be closed at Lansing Avenue.

The bridges at Archer, 8th, 11th and 3rd streets also will be replaced as part of the project, and the 7th Street exit ramp will also be repaved, Gerlach said.

On average, nearly 50,000 vehicles per day travel on the southbound lanes on the east leg of the IDL, according to 2018 ODOT traffic counts, the most recent available.

About 51,700 vehicles per day travel on the northbound lanes of the east leg of the loop, according to ODOT.

Now that the northbound lanes will be closed, motorists will be detoured to the south and west legs of the loop for access to areas downtown.

Work on the southern leg of the IDL was completed in 2019 after months of pavement replacement on that section — a $25 million project.

In addition to the IDL work, construction continues at a major project at the Interstate 44/U.S. 75 interchange in west Tulsa, where several on and off ramps will remain closed through the summer.

"Drivers can expect significant delays, especially during peak travel times, and should plan extra time or avoid the area and use alternate routes, such as I-244 or Oklhaoma 364/Creek Turnpike ..." ODOT said.

"Motorists using I-44 and U.S. 75 are urged to give their full attention to the road while traveling in this (interchange) area."