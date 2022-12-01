North Tulsa students get access to free art education through nonprofit

A 9-year-old artist begins to sift through her black folder, reflecting on the art lessons that have helped her create some of her favorite drawings.

"I like art because you can express all your feelings through art," Brook Brown said as she held up some of her artwork. "It's so many different colors with art — you can never stop exploring colors."

Not only does Brook explore colors, but she is musically talented, as well. She took free private violin lessons for a year thanks to Art4orms, the same nonprofit that funded her art teacher.

Brook was one of the first students to receive the free private art lessons when Art4orms introduced the program last year.

Art4orms Foundation began when Ebony Easiley saw the effects of art education in a public school setting while she served as the founding director of operations for Greenwood Leadership Academy.

"Statistically, art actually helps improve test scores and all your other core areas," said Easiley, founder and executive artistic director of Art4orms. "So it's really a systemic issue not having art education in our public schools, and particularly, we see our black and brown babies be more negatively impacted because of that lack of art education, to be able to use a different side of your brain."

Brook's mother, Kenya Walker-Hill, said she sees the growth in her daughter each day from her art education.

"Now she is taking her time to complete the art and entrepreneurship," Walker-Hill said. "She's thinking past just making this a fun time like, 'I can sell my art.' Also she's already so strategic, she's so mature for a 9-year-old. I think the other piece of that is introducing it to other students having that conversation like what art can be and the growth and her expression for art to others."

Art4orms has adopted five north Tulsa sites in the TPS district including John Burroughs, Hawthorne, Anderson, John Hope Franklin and Wayman Tisdale elementary schools. For students at those sites, Art4orms offers art fair Fridays with art engagement opportunities, live performances, free art supplies and free art field trips.

"We are Oklahoma's first arts and wellness nonprofit," Easiley said. "So we really want to focus on art therapy and what are we allowing? What are we putting in our bodies? And what are we allowing our bodies to experience? Because we want to really be able to break down and rebuild people in a healthier fashion, you know, utilizing the arts art as a catalyst."

Art4orms also has an after-school arts program with a cohort of 10 students receiving art education, free transportation and healthy food after school.

"There really is a lot of different trauma historically that black and brown people in this country have experienced, and art is a way to be able to work through that and create healthier habits," Easiley said. "Art4forms is not just about coloring, drawing and painting going to shows, it's really how we're creating better human beings and how we learn how to self regulate and be healthier beings and better people."

A.R.T. Benefit Concert Gala Art4orms is hosting a fundraiser Saturday at the 36th Street North Event Center to generate $45,000 to support its mission and provide art scholarships. Tickets may be purchased at art4orms.org. Individuals and families can sign up to become Art4orms members online and get exclusive offers for art events and performances.