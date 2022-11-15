North Tulsa students complete USA BMX mentorship program

Bristol Hampton has a new set of wheels and a new appreciation for cycling.

A student at Crossover Preparatory Academy, Bristol is part of the inaugural cohort for RISE, or Resiliency Inclusion Social-Awareness and Education.

Developed in partnership between the USA BMX Foundation and the Terence Crutcher Foundation, RISE is a mentorship program that specifically targets north Tulsa students ages 9-14 and graduated its first group of students Monday night.

For six months, 20 students met regularly at the USA BMX headquarters just north of downtown. Along with learning how to ride and race, students had to keep a journal about their experience, developed goal-setting skills and worked with mentors from the north Tulsa community.

“We had kids knocking down our door wanting to be part of this program,” said Tiffany Crutcher, executive director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation, noting that the students’ first ride as a group was a bicycle tour of the historic Greenwood District on Juneteenth.

“We know there are so many programs out there, so what we decided to do was to have them fill out a questionnaire based on needs and kids who didn’t have any extracurricular activities going on.”

Applications for the program’s second cohort will become available in early 2023, with the class slated to start that summer.

Bristol said she had a little experience with riding a bicycle before the program started in June but that over the course of the program, she learned how to properly balance a bicycle without keeping her feet on the floor.

With that skill mastered, she said riding a bicycle around the track was her favorite part of the program.

“It is just so much fun,” she said.

Along with words of encouragement from mentors, Crutcher and USA BMX President Shane Fernandez, Bristol and the other students each received a free BMX bicycle, helmet and personalized jersey for their graduation.

“I can’t wait to see where these bikes take you,” Fernandez said.

