North Tulsa, Greenwood to be the focus of first 2021 United Way Day of Caring

Days of Caring

Volunteer Jonna Wilkinson washes a Youth Services of Tulsa van during the Tulsa Area United Way’s most recent Day of Caring last October. The first Day of Caring in 2021 is set for this Saturday and will focus on north Tulsa and the Greenwood District.

 MATT BARNARD, TULSA WORLD

North Tulsa and the Greenwood District will receive some special attention from volunteers Saturday as the area continues to ready itself for the upcoming 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial commemoration.

The Tulsa Area United Way announced that its first Days of Caring event of 2021 will focus on the area, with some 850 volunteers from a dozen companies and organizations expected to take part in various community service projects.

Some of those will specifically help prepare for commemoration events that will be held in May and June.

“The work of the 1921 Race Massacre Commission is gaining worldwide attention and will draw visitors to our city from our own backyard and across the globe,” said Alison Anthony, TAUW president and CEO.

“Saturday’s projects will help prepare for the influx of visitors we anticipate receiving. We want our community to put its best foot forward as we step onto the international stage.”

Volunteers also will help build an outdoor classroom at Unity Learning Academy and spruce up the The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club’s North Mabee and Mabee Red Shield locations.

Both in-person and remote projects are scheduled and will benefit the Greenwood business district and United Way partner agencies that serve north Tulsa.

Anthony said the United Way views Saturday’s Day of Caring as an extension of its collaboration with the Buy Black Tulsa Campaign, “which offers people a meaningful opportunity to honor the legacy of Black Wall Street by supporting Black-owned businesses.”

Traditionally a one-day event, the organization’s annual Day of Caring was spread out over three days in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will continue as a multiday event in 2021, Anthony said.

“The response was so overwhelmingly popular, we’ve decided to again host several days throughout the year,” she said. “It allows more flexibility to our partner agencies and participating companies and volunteers, which ultimately means more work gets done. It’s a win-win.”

The next scheduled Days of Caring event is a communitywide food drive set for June 25. A more traditional day of hands-on service projects will follow on Oct. 1.

More information can be found at tauw.org.

Photos: Scenes around Tulsa captured by World photographers

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

