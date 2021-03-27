North Tulsa, Greenwood to be the focus of first 2021 United Way Day of Caring

North Tulsa and the Greenwood District will receive some special attention from volunteers Saturday as the area continues to ready itself for the upcoming 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial commemoration.

The Tulsa Area United Way announced that its first Days of Caring event of 2021 will focus on the area, with some 850 volunteers from a dozen companies and organizations expected to take part in various community service projects.

Some of those will specifically help prepare for commemoration events that will be held in May and June.

“The work of the 1921 Race Massacre Commission is gaining worldwide attention and will draw visitors to our city from our own backyard and across the globe,” said Alison Anthony, TAUW president and CEO.

“Saturday’s projects will help prepare for the influx of visitors we anticipate receiving. We want our community to put its best foot forward as we step onto the international stage.”

Volunteers also will help build an outdoor classroom at Unity Learning Academy and spruce up the The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club’s North Mabee and Mabee Red Shield locations.