North Tulsa Food is Medicine Program celebrates first year helping diabetics improve their health

Leaders with North Tulsa Food is Medicine are celebrating their first year helping participants with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes by providing fresh local produce and training to help them prepare it.

FreshRx was designed to help those on SoonerCare who have uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, determined by A1C measurements. In 12 months, 30 of 40 participants saw reduced A1C numbers through the program that prioritizes fresh food and health education.

Participants attended monthly nutrition and cooking classes, as well as received fresh local produce every two weeks for the yearlong program. FreshRx also followed up quarterly to measure participants’ A1C, blood pressure and weight changes.

The program began on July 13 last year as a partnership with Crossover Health Services and Good Samaritan at the Tulsa Dream Center. On Wednesday, 40 participants graduated from the program.

“These people are at extreme risk for a catastrophic health event, whether it’s heart attack, stroke, kidney failure or even amputation,” FreshRx Director and local gerontologist Erin Martin said.

In addition to the 75% whose A1C levels were reduced, 18 participants became controlled diabetics — meaning their A1C went below 8, with an average A1C reduction of 2.2%.

“It is estimated that if you lower someone’s A1C level by 1% to 2% in the year, you’re actually saving the state upwards of $24,000 or more per person because you’re preventing a lot of other health costs” through SoonerCare, Martin said.

The program is expanding. The first year saw $185,000 raised, with local funders doubling and tripling their contributions to bring in an additional $300,000 going forward, Martin said.

Going into year two, FreshRx will serve 100 participants at three north Tulsa clinics: Crossover Health Services, Community Health Connection and Good Samaritan at the Tulsa Dream Center.

“We’re really excited to expand,” Martin said. “We believe that this program should be a permanent part of our health care infrastructure.”

The local economy also benefits through participation by local farmers including Resilient Growers, Robinson Ranch, Fisher Produce, Avery Acres and Birch Creek Farms. All of the produce provided are locally sourced, regenerative produce that’s free of chemical preservatives.

“The food that we’re providing, it tastes better than any food anyone’s ever had because it’s not mass produced, it’s not genetically modified, there’s no chemicals on it, the soil health is exquisite (and) it has more nutrients in it because it’s coming locally,” Martin said. “It tastes better than food that you would even find at a Whole Foods.”

FreshRx is intentionally trying to go after sustainable sources, which is why leaders’ current focus is on policy.

“We just entered for an interim study at the state Capitol with the potential of passing a bill or working with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to pay for this service,” Martin said.

The program is free for participants thanks to local sponsors including Ascension St. John, Morningcrest Foundation, Zarrow Commemoration Fund, and the Land and Justice Fund through the Decolonizing Wealth Project.

Featured video: