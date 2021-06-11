North Tulsa church to help tenants apply for rental assistance

As an alternative to the usual online process, a north Tulsa church will offer Tulsa County residents a chance to apply in-person Saturday for help paying overdue rent.

First Baptist Church North Tulsa, 1414 N. Greenwood Ave., will offer the service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and again on June 19 and June 26. Officials from the city of Tulsa and Restore Hope Ministries will be there to provide assistance with applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program will help any tenants within Tulsa County who need assistance with paying past due rent and utilities, including gas, water and electric bills, officials said.

To apply for the assistance, tenants will need to bring a government-issued ID, a copy of their lease, copies of utility bills and income verification, such as a check stub, tax document or unemployment benefits.

To date, ERAP has received more than 8,000 applications and has distributed more than $3 million in rental and utility assistance.

