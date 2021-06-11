 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Tulsa church to help tenants apply for rental assistance
0 Comments

North Tulsa church to help tenants apply for rental assistance

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
First Baptist Church North Tulsa

D. Jackson, a Marine Vietnam veteran, walks home after getting food at a grocery giveaway last fall at First Baptist Church of North Tulsa. The church is now helping renters who need assistance.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

As an alternative to the usual online process, a north Tulsa church will offer Tulsa County residents a chance to apply in-person Saturday for help paying overdue rent.

First Baptist Church North Tulsa, 1414 N. Greenwood Ave., will offer the service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and again on June 19 and June 26. Officials from the city of Tulsa and Restore Hope Ministries will be there to provide assistance with applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program will help any tenants within Tulsa County who need assistance with paying past due rent and utilities, including gas, water and electric bills, officials said.

To apply for the assistance, tenants will need to bring a government-issued ID, a copy of their lease, copies of utility bills and income verification, such as a check stub, tax document or unemployment benefits.

To date, ERAP has received more than 8,000 applications and has distributed more than $3 million in rental and utility assistance.

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch activists sketch G7 leaders' faces on sand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News