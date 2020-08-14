NORMAN — Mayor Breea Clark on Thursday urged Campus Corner business owners to comply with the city's mask ordinance as thousands of students return to the University of Oklahoma for the fall semester.
Clark, who visited several bars near campus last week, told The Oklahoman she saw "no masks" and "massive groups," adding "half the staff wasn’t even wearing masks."
She shared those concerns during a virtual meeting that attracted about 30 owners and managers, and discussed the possibility of limiting hours and capacity if non-compliance continues.
"Our numbers have finally been declining after the most recent surge, and I look forward to working with these businesses to keep that trend going," Clark said in a statement. "As a college town, we have a unique challenge that our population is about to grow by 20,000-plus young people, and the smartest thing we can do is be proactive instead of waiting for another surge."