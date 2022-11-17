Nonviolence is not passivity, and it has its limits, John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Dinner speaker says

Like many scholars of African American history, Kellie Carter Jackson knows quite a lot about the violence inflicted on Black people in this country. Her quest for understanding, though, goes a step further, to the Black response to that violence.

"Black people always fight back," Carter Jackson said Thursday night in Tulsa. "We never take things lying down."

A buoyant woman with a deadly serious message, Carter Jackson told the 11th John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Dinner audience that nonviolence should not be mistaken for passivity and that it has its limits.

"I contend that white supremacy should not necessarily be met with nonviolence, and I contend the opposite of violence is not nonviolence," she said. "The opposite of violence is the fullness of Black community."

The Michael and Denise Kellen ’68 associate professor in the Department of Africana Studies at Wellesley College is author of "Force and Freedom," a book about Black abolitionists and their use of violence, especially in the wake of such developments as passage of the Fugitive Slave Act and the Dred Scott decision.

Her current book project, tentatively titled "The Remedy," expands the scope of Black resistance to oppression from the 13-year revolution by which enslaved Black Haitians won their independence as a free nation in 1804 to the present day.

"In 2020 and 2021 I got exhausted by seeing montages of Black people being arrested or killed or brutalized, and I realized there is a whole story that is being left out," Carter Jackson said before her presentation. "We've always resisted oppression. We've always found ways to protest, to mobilize, to agitate, and so I wanted to write a book that will be a love letter for Black people in a lot of ways."

Carter Jackson is particularly interested in the everyday lives of Black Americans, and those stories infuse her work. Another current project is a book centered on the only Black passenger aboard the Titanic.

In conversation, she mentioned the story of a 17-year-old Black girl who fatally shot a white off-duty policeman who was breaking into her house during the 1919 Washington, D.C., race riot — and, remarkably, was acquitted at trial.

More personally, she told the audience of her maternal great-grandmother, Arnesta Duncan, who at the age of 9 stepped on a nail from which an infection — possibly tetanus — developed. It was Alabama in 1915, and according to family history the town doctor said he would treat Arnesta only if she became what amounted to his house slave.

The girl's mother refused. She took her only child home and nursed her the best she could. Arnesta survived but had a limp the rest of her life.

The limp, Carter Jackson said, was a lasting reminder of racism but also a symbol of resistance.

Over the centuries, she said, African Americans have met white violence, both physical and emotional, with everything from guns to a joy that rebukes oppression. To those who fret about "black violence," she responds with a montage of newspaper front pages depicting mass murders by whites.

"We can demand that people of color remain nonviolent, but we fail to ask the most important question: Why are white Americans so violent?" she said.

