Nonprofit collects holiday stockings for seniors at Tuesday drop-off event

LIFE Senior Services' annual holiday project is officially underway, collecting stockings filled with essential items for local seniors.

The organization will host a drive-through drop-off event on Tuesday at Legacy Plaza, 5330 E. 31st St.

Volunteers will be on hand noon-6 p.m. to collect donations from the public, officials said. Wishlist items include: puzzles and game books, travel mugs, winter apparel, postage stamps and note pads, toiletries, and 2023 calendars/planners. 

The project is aimed at seniors with limited incomes who do not have family nearby. Officials said it's a good way of reminding them they are loved and not forgotten.

"This program brings joy and connection to the people we serve in our community. It is important for everyone to know someone is thinking of them and cares," said Carrie Clevenger, LIFE volunteer manager.

For more suggested stocking stuffers or to donate online, go to lifeseniorservices.org/seniorline/Holiday_Project.asp.

