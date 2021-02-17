 Skip to main content
Nominations now open for Nurses Day honor

The Tulsa World is looking to honor 10 area nurses who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care.

Ten honorees will be featured in a Tulsa World special section in print and online on Sunday, May 9, in honor of National Nurses Week. Honorees will be selected by a local panel of judges.

Nominations are open to the public from 7 a.m. Wednesday until March 17.

The goal of this initiative is to celebrate nurses who put others first and have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients.

This is sponsored by Saint Francis Health System, Hillcrest HealthCare System, OSU Medical Center, Ascension St. John and Tulsa Tech.

Make your nominations at https://go.tulsaworld.com/NominateANurse

