Nominate your favorites for the Best in the World contest
The Tulsa World’s Best in the World 2021 contest to award the best in our community is now accepting nominations.

You have until June 21 to nominate your favorite businesses and people in a number of categories.

If you nominate at least 25 businesses or people, you are automatically entered to win a $100 Visa gift card.

You have 13 categories in which to nominate someone or a business, including beauty and wellness, education, financial, food and drink, fun and leisure, healthcare, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and transportation.

If you don’t see your favorite business or person, you can write them in.

Write-ins will be manually approved, and it can take up to 72 hours before the nomination appears on the ballot. There is no purchase necessary to nominate or win.

The five with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts on July 11 and runs through Aug. 1. The Best in the World winners will be announced in a special section on Sunday, Sept. 19.

If you own or manage a business, learn more about promoting your business on the ballot and receive a free promotion kit. Contact your sales executive or contact advertising@tulsaworld.com or 918-581-8510.

Nominate now at go.tulsaworld.com/BestintheWorld2021.

Hunting Leo on the set of "Killers of the Flower Moon" plus auctioning off Roy Clark's Lincoln Continental
