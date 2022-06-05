Nominate your favorites for the Best in the World contest

The Tulsa World’s Best in the World 2022 contest to award the best in our community is now accepting nominations.

You have until June 16 to nominate your favorite businesses and people in a number of categories.

If you nominate at least 25 businesses or people, you are entered to win a $100 Visa gift card to one of the businesses you nominated.

You have 15 groups and more than 200 categories in which to nominate someone or a business, including automotive, beauty and wellness, community, drink, education, finance, food and dining, fun and leisure, healthcare, healthcare professionals, home and garden, people of the year, pets, services and shopping.

If you don’t see your favorite business or person, you can write them in.

Write-ins will be manually approved, and it can take up to 72 hours before the nomination appears on the ballot. There is no purchase necessary to nominate or win.

The five with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts on July 12 and runs through July 28. The Best in the World winners will be announced in a special section on Sept. 25 and banquet on Sept. 1.

If you own or manage a business, learn more about promoting your business on the ballot and receive a free promotion kit. Contact your sales executive or contact advertising@tulsaworld.com or 918-581-8510.

Nominate now at go.tulsaworld.com/bitw22.

Featured video: