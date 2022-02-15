 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nominate your favorite nurse for National Nurses Week
Nominate your favorite nurse for National Nurses Week

The Tulsa World is looking to honor 10 area nurses who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care.

Ten honorees will be featured in a Tulsa World special section in print and online on Sunday, May 8, in honor of National Nurses Week. Honorees are selected by a local panel of judges.

Nominations are open to the public until March 14.

The goal of this initiative is to celebrate nurses who put others first and have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients.

This is sponsored by Saint Francis Health System, Hillcrest HealthCare System, Ascension St. John and Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare, OSU Medicine and Tulsa Regional Chamber.

Nominate online: go.tulsaworld.com/Nurses2022

