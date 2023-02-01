 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'No wrongdoing': AG Drummond exonerates former Cabinet Secretary David Ostrowe

  • 0
Hunter, Ostrowe and Drummond

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, right, says former AG Mike Hunter's participation in legal proceedings involving former Cabinet Secretary David Ostrowe, center, may have tainted evidence presented to the multicounty grand jury that indicted Ostrowe.

 Tulsa World file photos; provided image

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's Attorney General said he thinks a former state Cabinet secretary committed "no wrongdoing" to warrant being indicted for alleged bribery of a state official.

Gentner Drummond said former Attorney General Mike Hunter's participation in legal proceedings involving former Cabinet Secretary David Ostrowe may have tainted evidence presented to the multicounty grand jury that indicted Ostrowe.

In a Wednesday letter to Ostrowe's attorney, Drummond said Hunter should have recused himself from any involvement in this specific investigation. By not doing so, Hunter failed to adhere to protocols to avoid any appearance of impropriety, Drummond wrote.

People are also reading…

Hunter's office oversaw the grand jury that issued the indictment. 

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

The new attorney general said he has instructed his office to convert the dismissal of Ostrowe's felony charge to a dismissal with prejudice.

"This should be interpreted as my belief that you committed no wrongdoing and as such should not be subject to any further legal action pertaining to the charges," Drummond wrote. 

An attorney for Hunter declined to comment on Drummond's letter.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Drummond meant what he said on the campaign trail when he vowed to weed out public corruption, said Ostrowe's attorney Matt Felty. 

"From the beginning, this case has been about exonerating David and bringing justice for David," Felty said. "Today, this letter is a big step in that direction."

Drummond also apologized to Ostrowe on behalf of the state. 

As Gov. Kevin Stitt's former secretary of digital transformation and administration, Ostrowe was indicted in late 2020 for allegedly telling two Oklahoma Tax Commissioners their state agency would lose funding unless they waived a company's penalties and interest on a tax debt. 

Hunter dismissed the bribery charge against Ostrowe shortly before resigning as attorney general in 2021 after media outlets reported he was having an extramarital affair with a state employee. Hunter dismissed the charge "without prejudice," meaning it could be refiled at a later date. 

Ostrowe has alleged the indictment was politically motivated.

He has since sued Hunter, the Oklahoma Tax Commission and members of the commission, claiming he was "maliciously" indicted after questioning the Tax Commissioners' six-figure salaries. 

Felty did not respond to a question about whether Ostrowe might drop his lawsuit in light of Drummond's letter. 

Jan. 9, 2023 video featuring Cindy Byrd (state auditor) Gentner Drummond (attorney general) Todd Russ (treasurer) Leslie Osborn (labor commissioner) Ryan Walters (state superintendent) Glen Mulready (insurance commisioner) Kim David (corporation commissioner). Video courtesy/OETA

carmen.forman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashcam captured the moment reckless semi-truck driver loses control on Oklahoma highway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert