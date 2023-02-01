'No wrongdoing': AG Drummond exonerates former Cabinet Secretary David Ostrowe

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's Attorney General said he thinks a former state Cabinet secretary committed "no wrongdoing" to warrant being indicted for alleged bribery of a state official.

Gentner Drummond said former Attorney General Mike Hunter's participation in legal proceedings involving former Cabinet Secretary David Ostrowe may have tainted evidence presented to the multicounty grand jury that indicted Ostrowe.

In a Wednesday letter to Ostrowe's attorney, Drummond said Hunter should have recused himself from any involvement in this specific investigation. By not doing so, Hunter failed to adhere to protocols to avoid any appearance of impropriety, Drummond wrote.

Hunter's office oversaw the grand jury that issued the indictment.

The new attorney general said he has instructed his office to convert the dismissal of Ostrowe's felony charge to a dismissal with prejudice.

"This should be interpreted as my belief that you committed no wrongdoing and as such should not be subject to any further legal action pertaining to the charges," Drummond wrote.

An attorney for Hunter declined to comment on Drummond's letter.

Drummond meant what he said on the campaign trail when he vowed to weed out public corruption, said Ostrowe's attorney Matt Felty.

"From the beginning, this case has been about exonerating David and bringing justice for David," Felty said. "Today, this letter is a big step in that direction."

Drummond also apologized to Ostrowe on behalf of the state.

As Gov. Kevin Stitt's former secretary of digital transformation and administration, Ostrowe was indicted in late 2020 for allegedly telling two Oklahoma Tax Commissioners their state agency would lose funding unless they waived a company's penalties and interest on a tax debt.

Hunter dismissed the bribery charge against Ostrowe shortly before resigning as attorney general in 2021 after media outlets reported he was having an extramarital affair with a state employee. Hunter dismissed the charge "without prejudice," meaning it could be refiled at a later date.

He has since sued Hunter, the Oklahoma Tax Commission and members of the commission, claiming he was "maliciously" indicted after questioning the Tax Commissioners' six-figure salaries.

Felty did not respond to a question about whether Ostrowe might drop his lawsuit in light of Drummond's letter.