Tulsa has no plans to return to mask mandate or other COVID-19 restrictions, mayor says

The City Council voted 7-2 in July to approve a mask mandate ordinance for individuals 18 years of age and older. The mask mandate’s minimum age requirement was lowered to 10 in October, and the mandate was allowed to expire at the end of April.

Other COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines imposed by the city included spacing requirements in restaurants and a requirement that organizers of events with 150 people or more submit a safety plan to the Tulsa Health Department.

Bynum said that ultimately, he has relied on local medical experts to determine the best course for the city to take to combat the spread of the virus.

“For me, as the mayor, when we look at utilizing public policy and where that intersects with this pandemic, the No. 1 thing for me has always been to protect the ability of our local health-care system to save the lives of people who need it the most, and that is where you come into hospitalization levels,” Bynum said.

“And so whether it was the early action we took or the mask order, those came at the request of our local health-care providers who told us, 'We need the city to do this to protect our ability to save lives.' No one is asking us to do anything right now.”