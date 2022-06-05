 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No device found after bomb threat at Muskogee hospital

Authorities on Sunday said no device was found following a bomb threat Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee.

Muskogee police were assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb squad in searching the area of the hospital after the anonymous threat was made about 1:30 p.m., Muskogee police said in a news release.

Late Sunday afternoon, the scene was cleared after no device was found, police said.

The bomb threat was at least the second in Muskogee in the last few days. On Wednesday, a bomb threat was made at the residence of Michael Louis, 45, who authorities said was the gunman who killed four people at a Saint Francis Hospital building in Tulsa before taking his own life. 

It took authorities about three hours to issue the all clear following Wednesday's bomb threat in a Muskogee neighborhood. The nature of that threat remains under investigation, authorities said last week.

