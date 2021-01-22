 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 9 Kansas at Oklahoma: Projected starting lineups

No. 9 Kansas at Oklahoma: Projected starting lineups

{{featured_button_text}}
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, right, talks with his players during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 9 Kansas at Oklahoma

11 a.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN, KTBZ-1430

Kansas (10-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Garrett;6-5;9.2;*3.9

G;Braun;6-6;10.7;5.5

G;Agbaji;6-5;14.8;4.4

F;Wilson;6-8;13.1;7.6

F;McCormack;6-10;11.6;5.9

*assists per game

Oklahoma (8-4, 4-3)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Williams;6-5;8.4;3.6

G;Reaves;6-5;15.2;*5.3

G;Harmon;6-2;12.0;2.9

F;Harkless;6-3;3.8;4.1

F;Kuath;6-10;8.1;4.9

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News