No. 9 Kansas at Oklahoma: Projected starting lineups

MEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 9 Kansas at Oklahoma
11 a.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
ESPN, KTBZ-1430
Kansas (10-4, 4-3 Big 12)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Garrett;6-5;9.2;*3.9
G;Braun;6-6;10.7;5.5
G;Agbaji;6-5;14.8;4.4
F;Wilson;6-8;13.1;7.6
F;McCormack;6-10;11.6;5.9
*assists per game
Oklahoma (8-4, 4-3)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Williams;6-5;8.4;3.6
G;Reaves;6-5;15.2;*5.3
G;Harmon;6-2;12.0;2.9
F;Harkless;6-3;3.8;4.1
F;Kuath;6-10;8.1;4.9
