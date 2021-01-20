No. 8 Houston routs TU in men's basketball, 86-59

HOUSTON – For whatever reason, trips to the Fertitta Center tend to result in blowout losses for the University of Tulsa.

Wednesday night’s game at No. 8 Houston was no exception, producing a dismal 86-59 defeat marked by elite execution by the Cougars and rampant struggles by the Hurricane.

“Obviously a tough, tough night for us,” TU coach Frank Haith said. “I thought in the first couple of minutes of the ballgame they set the tone. They were way tougher and more physical and played faster. … I thought that we just didn’t compete like you needed to compete to beat a team like this on the road.”

Houston, the preseason favorite in the American Athletic Conference, avenged its only loss, a 65-64 outcome at the Reynolds Center last month, and continued its home domination against TU. The Hurricane has dropped the past four road meetings in the series by an average margin of 27.8 points.

“They kicked our butts,” Haith said. “We had some guys who came in and competed a little bit, but I was disappointed with some guys, too. We’ll get back after it.”