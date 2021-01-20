No. 8 Houston routs TU in men's basketball, 86-59

HOUSTON – For whatever reason, trips to the Fertitta Center tend to result in blowout losses for the University of Tulsa.
Wednesday night’s game at No. 8 Houston was no exception, producing a dismal 86-59 defeat marked by elite execution by the Cougars and rampant struggles by the Hurricane.
“Obviously a tough, tough night for us,” TU coach Frank Haith said. “I thought in the first couple of minutes of the ballgame they set the tone. They were way tougher and more physical and played faster. … I thought that we just didn’t compete like you needed to compete to beat a team like this on the road.”
Houston, the preseason favorite in the American Athletic Conference, avenged its only loss, a 65-64 outcome at the Reynolds Center last month, and continued its home domination against TU. The Hurricane has dropped the past four road meetings in the series by an average margin of 27.8 points.
“They kicked our butts,” Haith said. “We had some guys who came in and competed a little bit, but I was disappointed with some guys, too. We’ll get back after it.”
While TU (8-5, 5-3 AAC) opted to take seven 3-pointers with mixed results to open the game, the Cougars exploded for 14 unanswered points. The deficit reached 20 midway through the half on a 3-pointer from Marcus Sasser, who poured in 18 first-half points.
Brandon Rachal, who led the Hurricane with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, hit back-to-back 3s and followed with a free throw in an attempt to get his team back in the game. Houston scored the last seven points of the half to lead by 26, putting up 45 points in a first half for a second game in a row.
A 9-2 run fueled by Rachal pulled TU within 17 to start the second half, but Sasser and Quentin Grimes each hit a pair of 3-pointers to push the advantage back out of reach. It stretched to 30 on another 3 from Grimes, and the Hurricane didn’t get closer than 25 the rest of the way.
With Rachal on the bench for the final 10 minutes, freshman guard Keshawn Williams provided almost all of the scoring down the stretch, contributing 10 points primarily against Houston reserves. Christian Shumate also came off the bench to deliver a pair of blocks.
“(Williams) played hard,” Haith said. “He did some nice things and that’s something we can build on with him. He’s super talented. He just needs the experience. He’s a freshman that’s still trying to figure it all out.”
Tulsa is back at home Saturday to face Tulane in a 2 p.m. tip at the Reynolds Center.