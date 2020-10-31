No. 24 OU at Texas Tech: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

The whole tone of the game changed when Sooner safety Tre Norwood collected a pair of first-quarter interceptions. Each of the takeaways resulted in great field position and a Sooner touchdown. Those TDs generated the momentum that led to Oklahoma’s most dominant half of the season so far. For most first-year starters, 70% passing would be remarkable. For Spencer Rattler, who completed 70% on Saturday, it feels routine. The Big 12’s best quarterback is as creative as he is talented, and is especially effective at involving a variety of targets.