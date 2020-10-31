 Skip to main content
No. 24 OU at Texas Tech: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

Oklahoma Texas Tech Football

Oklahoma's Jeremiah Hall scores a touchdown against Texas Tech.  

 Mark Rogers, Associated Press

First down: Story of the game

A statement victory in Lubbock

Early defensive takeaways resulted in a tremendous momentum shift as 24th-ranked Oklahoma overwhelmed Texas Tech in Lubbock. By halftime, the Sooners had a 48-14 advantage. By game’s end, there was Oklahoma’s most complete performance of the season and a 62-28 victory. It was OU’s ninth consecutive victory in the series and it improved OU’s records this season to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12. In his first game after having been suspended, OU running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

When balanced like this, OU is awfully good

The return of Stevenson seems to have emphatically filled a gap in the Sooner run game. At 245 pounds, he’s a classic power back who can get tough yards but also has the juice to make a defender miss. From its run game, OU got 5.5 yards per attempt and six touchdowns. Stevenson’s power perfectly complements Spencer Rattler’s big-play passing game.

Third down: Game MVPs

Offense: OU’s Spencer Rattler

Defense: OU’s Tre Norwood

The whole tone of the game changed when Sooner safety Tre Norwood collected a pair of first-quarter interceptions. Each of the takeaways resulted in great field position and a Sooner touchdown. Those TDs generated the momentum that led to Oklahoma’s most dominant half of the season so far. For most first-year starters, 70% passing would be remarkable. For Spencer Rattler, who completed 70% on Saturday, it feels routine. The Big 12’s best quarterback is as creative as he is talented, and is especially effective at involving a variety of targets.

Fourth down: What’s next

Finally, another OU home game

In Norman on Sept. 26, the Sooners had a terrible second half, blew a 28-7 lead and wound up with a 38-35 loss to Kansas State. After three victories on Texas soil, OU finally gets another home game. Kansas visits on Saturday. Sooner backups should get substantial playing time. OU is idle on Nov. 14 and hosts Bedlam on Nov. 21.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

