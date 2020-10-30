No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech: Sooners have to avoid frightening Halloween

LUBBOCK, Texas — So, it will be Halloween night at Texas Tech. What could go wrong?
Oklahoma will try to complete a road-heavy October with a victory against the Red Raiders on Saturday. The Big 12 contest is the Sooners’ fourth consecutive game away from Norman.
The month has been like a haunted house carnival ride for OU. It started with a frightening loss at Iowa State, a pressure-packed, four-overtime win over Texas and a catch-your-breath victory at TCU.
Up next is Texas Tech, where OU has found success in recent years but nothing has come easy.
Lincoln Riley teethed as an assistant coach for Texas Tech. He remembers when the Sooners would roll into town. It was an opportunity game for a Red Raiders program looking for a news-making win.
“I don't want to presume what Coach (Matt) Wells or his players are thinking, but I know when you're at Texas Tech, or when I was there, any time a Texas or an OU came to town, it was a big deal. I would imagine that hasn't changed,” Riley said.
“Road night games are as fun as it gets, and especially there. I think every time we've been there too, it's been a night game … it's challenging road football. And we played against some pretty good players up there the last several years that have made plays, our guys have made plays, and there's been a lot of back-and-forth. Last several years (we've) been down there, it's been three starting NFL quarterbacks playing in those games, just like that. It's a fun place to play, but it's also challenging, no question.”
This will be Riley’s third trip to Lubbock as a member of OU’s staff. The 2016 game starred quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns) and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs). The 2018 game featured Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals).
It will be OU’s third consecutive night game in Lubbock. The Sooners won the past two evening contests in thrilling fashion.
• OU 66, Texas Tech 59 (2016): Mayfield and Mahomes had an epic battle. Mayfield threw for 545 yards and seven touchdowns while Mahomes had 734 passing yards and five touchdowns. The teams combined for an NCAA record 1,708 yards of offense, with each school getting 854 yards.
Joe Mixon caught three touchdown passes, while Dede Westbrook had two scores. Mixon’s 42-yard run with 5:03 remaining was the eventual game-winning touchdown.
• OU 51, Texas Tech 46 (2018): The Red Raiders led 14-0 early in the contest and 31-28 at intermission before Murray rallied the Sooners to a victory.
Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 100 more. Former OU running back Trey Sermon had 206 rushing yards
Spencer Rattler will be Riley’s third quarterback to take the offense into Jones AT&T Stadium.
“I remember Kyler’s game there a couple years back, watching that game,” Rattler said. “I knew it was back and forth. I’ve heard a lot about that stadium and how their fans are and how that team comes out playing at home. So we’ve gotta be prepared for anything.”
Matt Wells, a Sallisaw native, is the Red Raiders’ head coach. There are several connections to Oklahoma, including defensive coordinator Keith Patterson (ex-Tulsa DC), Luke Wells (Sallisaw, inside receivers and tight ends coach), Steve Farmer (Coweta native, offensive line coach) and Paul Randolph (former TU coach, defensive line coach).
The Red Raiders are coming off a 34-27 win over West Virginia. Like the Sooners, Texas Tech has absorbed 2020 losses to Iowa State and Kansas State. The Red Raiders also went to overtime with Texas, but dropped a decision to the Longhorns.
Quarterback Henry Colombi was on Wells’ roster at Utah State and moved to Lubbock as a graduate transfer. He has played in 16 career games, including the past three at Texas Tech.
He has completed 62-of-82 passes for 528 yards with four touchdowns and only one interception.
OU’s defense is looking forward to Saturday’s challenge.
“It's going to be really exciting,” cornerback Tre Brown said. “Those guys really, they're going to amp it up this week. I see no doubt in them. It’s going to be a really big game for them just like it's a big game for us. We just can't go out there and make mistakes.
“Being Texas Tech, it's always loud, especially being Halloween. It's going to be very spooky out there, I'd tell you that.”
