No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech: Sooners have to avoid frightening Halloween

LUBBOCK, Texas — So, it will be Halloween night at Texas Tech. What could go wrong?

Oklahoma will try to complete a road-heavy October with a victory against the Red Raiders on Saturday. The Big 12 contest is the Sooners’ fourth consecutive game away from Norman.

The month has been like a haunted house carnival ride for OU. It started with a frightening loss at Iowa State, a pressure-packed, four-overtime win over Texas and a catch-your-breath victory at TCU.

Up next is Texas Tech, where OU has found success in recent years but nothing has come easy.

Lincoln Riley teethed as an assistant coach for Texas Tech. He remembers when the Sooners would roll into town. It was an opportunity game for a Red Raiders program looking for a news-making win.

“I don't want to presume what Coach (Matt) Wells or his players are thinking, but I know when you're at Texas Tech, or when I was there, any time a Texas or an OU came to town, it was a big deal. I would imagine that hasn't changed,” Riley said.