No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech | A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

NO. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech
7 p.m. Saturday, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
Need-to-know info
TV: FOX23
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Oklahoma 3-2, 2-2 in Big 12; Texas Tech 2-3, 1-3
Last meeting: OU defeated Texas Tech 55-16 on Sept. 28, 2019 in Norman
All-time series: OU leads 21-6
Weather: Clear, 69°
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
Maintaining momentum
Oklahoma has won back-to-back games for the first time this season and is now staring at the second half of 2020’s 10-game campaign. OU is coming off its best overall game in last week’s 33-14 victory at TCU. If the Sooners can get past the Red Raiders, they get three of their final four games in Norman. If the program has any hope of returning to the Big 12 Championship game, it has to win out. OU cannot afford to stumble in Lubbock.
Second down | Key matchup
Texas Tech QB Henry Colombi vs. OU defense
The graduate transfer from Utah State has injected the Red Raiders’ offense with confidence. He guided Tech to a win over West Virginia in his first start last week. He’s been extremely accurate passing the football (62-of-82, 528 yards, four touchdowns) while also rushing for 91 yards. His dual-threat ability will test the Sooners, who have been able to put pressure on quarterbacks in the past two games (nine sacks).
Third down | Player to watch
WR Marvin Mims
In just five games, the true freshman has gained the attention of opposing defensive coordinators. He’s off to the best start of all OU wide receivers with six touchdown catches in only five games. The freshman record is seven, which is held by current NFL stars CeeDee Lamb and Mark Andrews. He is just as talented with punt returns, averaging 17.9 yards. It’s only a matter of time until he provides OU with its first punt return for a score since 2016 (Dede Westbrook vs. Kansas).
Fourth down | Who wins and why
A routine victory in Lubbock
From Bill Haisten: Spencer Rattler converted on big-yardage pass plays at TCU last week, and now he, Marvin Mims, Austin Stogner and Theo Wease are matched with a Texas Tech defense ranked 97th nationally in total yards allowed and 89th in passing yards allowed. Offensively, the Red Raiders have mustered only eight plays of at least 25 yards. Against Kliff Kingsbury’s Red Raiders two years ago, OU won 51-46 only because of a superhuman performance from Kyler Murray. Texas Tech no longer has that type of firepower.
OU 41, Texas Tech 24
