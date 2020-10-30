No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech | A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

Second down | Key matchup

Texas Tech QB Henry Colombi vs. OU defense

The graduate transfer from Utah State has injected the Red Raiders’ offense with confidence. He guided Tech to a win over West Virginia in his first start last week. He’s been extremely accurate passing the football (62-of-82, 528 yards, four touchdowns) while also rushing for 91 yards. His dual-threat ability will test the Sooners, who have been able to put pressure on quarterbacks in the past two games (nine sacks).

Third down | Player to watch

WR Marvin Mims

In just five games, the true freshman has gained the attention of opposing defensive coordinators. He’s off to the best start of all OU wide receivers with six touchdown catches in only five games. The freshman record is seven, which is held by current NFL stars CeeDee Lamb and Mark Andrews. He is just as talented with punt returns, averaging 17.9 yards. It’s only a matter of time until he provides OU with its first punt return for a score since 2016 (Dede Westbrook vs. Kansas).

Fourth down | Who wins and why

A routine victory in Lubbock