No. 22 Tulsa at Navy: Hurricane seeks sixth consecutive win, berth in AAC title game

The good news for No. 22 University of Tulsa: Only one team stands in the way of the Hurricane’s berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

The bad news: That team is Navy, which is an annual handful for TU and has prevailed in all five meetings since 2015.

“This is a team that we’ve had really good games with, played close with (but) haven’t come out on top (against) in a long time,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. "We know we’re going to have our hands full, especially going up to their place. I expect it to be an exciting game, and we’re looking forward to getting back on the field and competing.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Hurricane (5-1, 5-0) will seek a sixth consecutive victory to remain tied with Cincinnati for first place in the American. The Bearcats, who don’t have a game this week, visit TU on Dec. 12 and have ensured an appearance in the Dec. 19 title game.

“We have an opportunity to get better this week than we were last time we were on the field, and I think that’s what our guys are locked into,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, we’ve put ourselves in the driver’s seat with some things, but this game right now is the most important thing on our plate.”