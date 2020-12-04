No. 22 Tulsa at Navy: Hurricane seeks sixth consecutive win, berth in AAC title game

The good news for No. 22 University of Tulsa: Only one team stands in the way of the Hurricane’s berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
The bad news: That team is Navy, which is an annual handful for TU and has prevailed in all five meetings since 2015.
“This is a team that we’ve had really good games with, played close with (but) haven’t come out on top (against) in a long time,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. "We know we’re going to have our hands full, especially going up to their place. I expect it to be an exciting game, and we’re looking forward to getting back on the field and competing.”
On Saturday afternoon, the Hurricane (5-1, 5-0) will seek a sixth consecutive victory to remain tied with Cincinnati for first place in the American. The Bearcats, who don’t have a game this week, visit TU on Dec. 12 and have ensured an appearance in the Dec. 19 title game.
“We have an opportunity to get better this week than we were last time we were on the field, and I think that’s what our guys are locked into,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, we’ve put ourselves in the driver’s seat with some things, but this game right now is the most important thing on our plate.”
The game, which will be played in an empty stadium, was scheduled for Nov. 7 but was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the U.S. Naval Academy. The Midshipmen (3-5, 3-3) are coming off a 10-7 loss to Memphis, their only game in the past month.
“Navy’s always been a really good team,” TU running back Corey Taylor II said. “They play very disciplined football. ... I feel like if they’re on the road or if they’re at home you’re going to get that disciplined team. You know what you’re going to get from them. We’re excited to play this week and the game will present its challenges, but we’re ready to tackle all of those.”
With last week’s game against Houston wiped out by the Cougars’ COVID-19 situation, the Hurricane hasn’t played since the Nov. 19 win against Tulane, a dramatic, double-overtime victory. In four of its five wins, Tulsa has rallied from a double-digit deficit, struggling to string together a complete outing.
“Obviously, as you approach the end of the year, you’re wanting to be more consistent,” Montgomery said. “You’re wanting to be established from that standpoint and you want to put it all together. It’s just about going out and executing at a high level. I think our guys are locked into that part of it.”
After being the victim of questionable calls in recent years and suffering narrow losses caused by late missed field goals, TU has broken through with a turnaround season that has put the team in contention of its first league crown since 2012.
“Somebody mentioned they got a favorable call against ECU, but to their credit some of those calls were going against them in years past and it just leveled out,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “There was a controversial call against us a couple of years ago (in 2016).
“This year I wouldn’t say it’s been luck because they’re creating that. They’re in those positions to win those games. ... They’re a good football team that’s getting some calls that were going against them in years past and they’re making things happen.”
