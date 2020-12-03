No. 19 Oklahoma State at TCU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

No. 19 Oklahoma State at TCU
11 a.m. Saturday, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Records: OSU 6-2 (5-2 Big 12), TCU 4-4 (4-4)
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Last Meeting: OSU beat TCU 34-27 on Nov. 2, 2019
All-time series: OSU leads series 16-12-2
Four Downs
Top storyline
Can the OSU offense build from last week?
The OSU offense has had its struggles this season, but the 50 points against Texas Tech last week was the most points scored by OSU since the 56-14 win over McNeese State on Sept. 7, 2019. Can the Cowboys do it again this week?
Key matchup
Max Duggan vs. OSU pass rush
TCU quarterback Duggan is leading his team in rushing yards. The Cowboys' D-line will have to do its job of keeping him in the pocket and clamping down on designed runs.
Player to watch
Dezmon Jackson
Jackson rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start for OSU last Saturday. Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown missed the last game, and Jackson is expected to be the starter against TCU. We’ll see what type of encore Jackson gives OSU fans Saturday.
Who wins and why?
From Guerin Emig: OSU's defense is finally buckling under a season-long strain. The Cowboys are still a puzzle offensively. There is some concern here, just not enough to call an upset provided two things: Spencer Sanders takes care of the ball, and the defense takes care of TCU's run game.
Cowboys 26, Frogs 18
Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey (Yukon Southwest Covenant HS)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jordan Brailford
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers
Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (BTW HS)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (Tuttle HS)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson
Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah
Carolina Panthers tackle Russell Okung
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jarrell Owens
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kevin Peterson (Wagoner HS) (injured reserve)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph
Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor (injured reserve)
Cleveland Browns tackle Vincent Taylor
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington
The 2020 NFL season is underway.
