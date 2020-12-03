 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 19 Oklahoma State at TCU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

No. 19 Oklahoma State at TCU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

{{featured_button_text}}

No. 19 Oklahoma State at TCU

11 a.m. Saturday, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KFAQ-1170

Records: OSU 6-2 (5-2 Big 12), TCU 4-4 (4-4)

Online: http://okla.st/osutunein

Last Meeting: OSU beat TCU 34-27 on Nov. 2, 2019

All-time series: OSU leads series 16-12-2

Four Downs

Top storyline

Can the OSU offense build from last week?

The OSU offense has had its struggles this season, but the 50 points against Texas Tech last week was the most points scored by OSU since the 56-14 win over McNeese State on Sept. 7, 2019. Can the Cowboys do it again this week?

Key matchup

Max Duggan vs. OSU pass rush

TCU quarterback Duggan is leading his team in rushing yards. The Cowboys' D-line will have to do its job of keeping him in the pocket and clamping down on designed runs.

Player to watch

Dezmon Jackson

Jackson rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start for OSU last Saturday. Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown missed the last game, and Jackson is expected to be the starter against TCU. We’ll see what type of encore Jackson gives OSU fans Saturday.

Who wins and why?

From Guerin Emig: OSU's defense is finally buckling under a season-long strain. The Cowboys are still a puzzle offensively. There is some concern here, just not enough to call an upset provided two things: Spencer Sanders takes care of the ball, and the defense takes care of TCU's run game.

Cowboys 26, Frogs 18

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News