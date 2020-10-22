No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State
2:30 p.m. Saturday
Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater
TV: FOX
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Need-to-know info
Records: OSU 3-0 (2-0 Big 12), ISU 3-1 (3-0)
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Weather: Mostly sunny, 52°
Last Meeting: OSU beat ISU 34-27 on Oct. 26, 2019
All-time series: OSU leads series 32-19-3
Four Downs
First down | Top storyline
Who will stay undefeated in the Big 12?
Iowa State and OSU are two of the final three teams to remain unbeaten in league play. One of these teams is guaranteed to lose Saturday while the other will have won its biggest game of the season to this point.
Second down | Key matchup
Brock Purdy vs. OSU defense
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown for 912 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in the first four games. He threw three interceptions against OSU last year, and the Cowboys have a better defense this season.
Third down | Player to watch
Spencer Sanders
The OSU quarterback has played less than one quarter and has thrown just two passes this season because of an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener. Head coach Mike Gundy said he expects Sanders to be at 100% Saturday. Iowa State will be a tough opponent for his first game back, assuming he plays.
Fourth down | Who wins and why?
From Bill Haisten: As more than a month has passed since his ankle injury in the Tulsa opener, Spencer Sanders is expected to start for the Cowboys. In the 12th start of his career, his mission is obvious: to respond with a performance that includes a few big plays and an overwhelming emphasis on ball security. If OSU limits turnovers and penalties to reasonable levels, the Cowboys beat well-coached Iowa State 34-30 because of the homefield advantage. Each of the past several OSU seasons had examples of self-destruction defeats. On the Iowa State side, Brock Purdy is a gifted but inconsistent QB. As a freshman two years ago, in the first real playing time of his career, he was 18-of-23 passing for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 84 yards and a score. Iowa State won 48-42. When OSU prevailed 34-27 in Ames last year, Purdy was intercepted three times during the fourth quarter.
OSU 34, Iowa State 30
