No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

The OSU quarterback has played less than one quarter and has thrown just two passes this season because of an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener. Head coach Mike Gundy said he expects Sanders to be at 100% Saturday. Iowa State will be a tough opponent for his first game back, assuming he plays.

From Bill Haisten: As more than a month has passed since his ankle injury in the Tulsa opener, Spencer Sanders is expected to start for the Cowboys. In the 12th start of his career, his mission is obvious: to respond with a performance that includes a few big plays and an overwhelming emphasis on ball security. If OSU limits turnovers and penalties to reasonable levels, the Cowboys beat well-coached Iowa State 34-30 because of the homefield advantage. Each of the past several OSU seasons had examples of self-destruction defeats. On the Iowa State side, Brock Purdy is a gifted but inconsistent QB. As a freshman two years ago, in the first real playing time of his career, he was 18-of-23 passing for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 84 yards and a score. Iowa State won 48-42. When OSU prevailed 34-27 in Ames last year, Purdy was intercepted three times during the fourth quarter.