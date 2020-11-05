No. 14 OSU at K-State: Both teams will try to stay ahead of the Big 12 title race by dodging a second-consecutive loss

The OSU offense had four turnovers against Texas, which forced the defense to defend multiple short-field situations. Quarterback Spencer Sanders will need to do a better job of protecting the ball against a K-State team that has forced 11 turnovers this season.

OSU, K-State and Iowa State all have one conference loss. The Cowboys have already won the head-to-head battle with Iowa State two weeks ago and a win on Saturday would give the Wildcats their second conference loss.

Oklahoma and Texas both have two conference losses and OU will host OSU on Nov. 21. Texas still has Iowa State and Kansas State to play. The Cowboys would still be in control of the race to the title game with a win on Saturday but a second-consecutive loss would put their Big 12 Championship aspirations in jeopardy. West Virginia also has two conference losses but has Texas, Oklahoma and Iowa State left to play.

Offensive lineman Josh Sills said the first offensive drive of the game against K-State will be a statement drive for OSU to show they are a better team than what they showed against Texas.

“The biggest message around here for the entire staff and all the players is when we come out against K-State we prove not only to ourselves but to everybody else that we’re much better than what we played last week,” Sills said. “To have that confidence going into that game is going to be huge for us because Kansas State is a really good football team. They’re really disciplined. They make a lot of plays and they have a lot of really good players.”

