No. 14 OSU at K-State: Both teams will try to stay ahead of the Big 12 title race by dodging a second-consecutive loss

Oklahoma State and Kansas State are both coming off disappointing losses.
K-State was stunned by West Virginia in a 27-point loss last week while OSU couldn’t get out of its own way during a 41-34 overtime loss to Texas. It was the first conference loss for each. Now both teams will try to pick up the pieces when they go head-to-head at 3 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.
“We just need to leave the loss in the past and come out here and try to be undefeated throughout now,” defensive end Tyler Lacy said. “There is nothing you can do now so we’ve just got to put our heads down and keep grinding.”
The Cowboys dropped out of the top 10 and down to No. 14 in the Associated Press rankings and will try to climb its way back up in the remaining weeks. The first hurdle starts with K-State. The Wildcats are without their starting quarterback, Skylar Thompson, but have still been playing well with freshman Will Howard behind center and freshman Deuce Vaughn at running back.
“They’re a well-coached team,” linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said. “K-State is one of those teams if you’re not on your A-game they can catch you off guard. Year in and year out they can beat anybody just because they’re disciplined and the culture they build out in Manhattan. We know it’s going to be heavy run so we’re preparing for it.”
The OSU offense had four turnovers against Texas, which forced the defense to defend multiple short-field situations. Quarterback Spencer Sanders will need to do a better job of protecting the ball against a K-State team that has forced 11 turnovers this season.
OSU, K-State and Iowa State all have one conference loss. The Cowboys have already won the head-to-head battle with Iowa State two weeks ago and a win on Saturday would give the Wildcats their second conference loss.
Oklahoma and Texas both have two conference losses and OU will host OSU on Nov. 21. Texas still has Iowa State and Kansas State to play. The Cowboys would still be in control of the race to the title game with a win on Saturday but a second-consecutive loss would put their Big 12 Championship aspirations in jeopardy. West Virginia also has two conference losses but has Texas, Oklahoma and Iowa State left to play.
Offensive lineman Josh Sills said the first offensive drive of the game against K-State will be a statement drive for OSU to show they are a better team than what they showed against Texas.
“The biggest message around here for the entire staff and all the players is when we come out against K-State we prove not only to ourselves but to everybody else that we’re much better than what we played last week,” Sills said. “To have that confidence going into that game is going to be huge for us because Kansas State is a really good football team. They’re really disciplined. They make a lot of plays and they have a lot of really good players.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.