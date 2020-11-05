No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

K-State has one of the best red-zone offenses in the country. The OSU defense has already proven its ability to hold drives to field goals. Forcing a couple of field goals instead of allowing touchdowns would help take some pressure off of the OSU offense.

Third down — Player to watch

Spencer Sanders

Quarterback Spencer Sanders took last week’s loss pretty hard. Sanders needs to put the Texas loss behind him and come into Manhattan with his usual confidence. He also needs to make sure to protect the football this week.

Fourth down — Who wins and why?

From Guerin Emig: K-State excels in turnover margin and on special teams. That's double jeopardy for OSU based on its loss to Texas last week. If the Cowboys take care of the ball, they'll move it and score against an average K-State defense. It shouldn't take a ton of points to beat a team with a freshman quarterback pressed into starting duty.

OSU 30, K-State 20

— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World

