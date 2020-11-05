No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State
3 p.m. Saturday, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas
TV: FOX23
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Records: OSU 4-1 (3-1 Big 12); Kansas State 4-2 (4-1)
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Last meeting: OSU beat K-State 26-13 on Sept. 28, 2019
All-time series: OSU leads series 40-26.
Weather: Sunny, 73°
Four Downs
First down — Top storyline
Which team will bounce back from last week’s upset?
Both teams suffered upsets last week for their first conference losses of the season. It was a tough loss for an OSU team that has national championship aspirations. K-State held a No. 16 ranking and is no longer in the top 25. Whichever team is still hanging its head from last week could suffer its second consecutive loss.
Second down — Key matchup
OSU red zone defense vs. K-State red zone offense
K-State has one of the best red-zone offenses in the country. The OSU defense has already proven its ability to hold drives to field goals. Forcing a couple of field goals instead of allowing touchdowns would help take some pressure off of the OSU offense.
Third down — Player to watch
Spencer Sanders
Quarterback Spencer Sanders took last week’s loss pretty hard. Sanders needs to put the Texas loss behind him and come into Manhattan with his usual confidence. He also needs to make sure to protect the football this week.
Fourth down — Who wins and why?
From Guerin Emig: K-State excels in turnover margin and on special teams. That's double jeopardy for OSU based on its loss to Texas last week. If the Cowboys take care of the ball, they'll move it and score against an average K-State defense. It shouldn't take a ton of points to beat a team with a freshman quarterback pressed into starting duty.
OSU 30, K-State 20
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
