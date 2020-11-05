 Skip to main content
No. 14 at Kansas State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State

3 p.m. Saturday, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

TV: FOX23

Radio: KFAQ-1170

Records: OSU 4-1 (3-1 Big 12); Kansas State 4-2 (4-1)

Online: http://okla.st/osutunein

Last meeting: OSU beat K-State 26-13 on Sept. 28, 2019

All-time series: OSU leads series 40-26.

Weather: Sunny, 73°

Four Downs

First down — Top storyline

Which team will bounce back from last week’s upset?

Both teams suffered upsets last week for their first conference losses of the season. It was a tough loss for an OSU team that has national championship aspirations. K-State held a No. 16 ranking and is no longer in the top 25. Whichever team is still hanging its head from last week could suffer its second consecutive loss.

Second down — Key matchup

OSU red zone defense vs. K-State red zone offense

K-State has one of the best red-zone offenses in the country. The OSU defense has already proven its ability to hold drives to field goals. Forcing a couple of field goals instead of allowing touchdowns would help take some pressure off of the OSU offense.

Third down — Player to watch

Spencer Sanders

Quarterback Spencer Sanders took last week’s loss pretty hard. Sanders needs to put the Texas loss behind him and come into Manhattan with his usual confidence. He also needs to make sure to protect the football this week.

Fourth down — Who wins and why?

From Guerin Emig: K-State excels in turnover margin and on special teams. That's double jeopardy for OSU based on its loss to Texas last week. If the Cowboys take care of the ball, they'll move it and score against an average K-State defense. It shouldn't take a ton of points to beat a team with a freshman quarterback pressed into starting duty.

OSU 30, K-State 20

— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

