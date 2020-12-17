No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Iowa State | A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

Stat to know: Plus-2

Over the past four victories, the Sooners have more intercepted passes (seven) than touchdown passes allowed. (5)

Special teams

Iowa State’s 85-yard kickoff return by Kene Nwangwu with the momentum shifter for the Sooners. The return was a stunner, and the Cyclones scored 14 points in the final 7:26 to take the win. Coverage units will important for OU. Gabe Brkic is 16-of-21 on field-goal attempts for OU this season. Iowa State’s Connor Assalley is 11-of-16

Stat to know: 0

Oklahoma hasn’t had a return for a touchdown since the 2016 season.

Coaching

Lincoln Riley will coach in his fourth consecutive Big 12 Championship game. He’s coached in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl in the past three years. He knows big games. But that doesn’t matter to Matt Campbell. The Iowa State coach’s blue-collar attitude resonates with his team. Campbell will have his team ready for this game.

Stat to know: 14.3

Oklahoma’s margin of victory in its past three Big 12 Championship games has been 14.3 points.

Who wins and why