No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Iowa State | A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
11 a.m. Saturday
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: ABC
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Last meeting: Iowa State defeated OU 37-30 on Oct. 3, 2020 in Ames
All-time series: OU leads 76-7-2
When OU runs
Oklahoma will have a new face in the backfield when it faces Iowa State for the second time. Rhamondre Stevenson’s return has made an impact. Over the past four games, Stevenson is averaging 95.5 rushing yards per game and 5.9 yards per carry. Iowa State is stout on run defense. The Cyclones are only allowing 103.1 rushing yards per game.
Stat to know: 4
OU has only had a rusher run for 100-plus yards four times in 2020. Last season, it happened 10 times, including six instances by running backs. Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit the mark four times.
When OU passes
Spencer Rattler has improved ball protection with only two interceptions in the past five games. In his first four contests, he had five passes picked off. Rattler is getting more comfortable with Theo Wease as a top target. Austin Stogner’s availability is unknown going into Saturday. Hard-hitting Mike Rose is known for his sure tackling, but he also leads the Big 12 and Cyclones with four interceptions. Four other players have one each for eight total.
Stat to know: 2
An OU wide receiver has only had more than five catches in a game this season. Wease (eight receptions) and Stogner (six) exceeded that number in the four-overtime game against Texas.
When Iowa State runs
Running back Breece Hall commands attention and for good reason. The junior is averaging 135.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks second nationally. He’s rushed for a touchdown in a nation’s-best 10 consecutive games. Hall rushed for 139 yards in the first OU-Iowa State game. No other opponent has run for more than 73 yards this season. The Sooners’ run defense ranks fourth nationally, allowing 88.1 yards per game. Two weeks ago, Baylor only managed 25 rushing yards, the lowest amount in six seasons.
Stat to know: 807
Hall has run for 807 yards after contact, which ranks first nationally. It accounts for 59.5% of his rushing yards in 2020. OU will need sure tackling to bring him down.
When Iowa State passes
Brock Purdy is the winningest quarterback in Iowa State history with a 22-10 record. He owns wins against every league team, including a 37-30 triumph over OU on Oct. 3. His top targets include a familiar face around Norman. Tight end Charlie Kolar (Norman North High School) has caught a team-high five touchdowns. Wide receiver Xavier Henderson has caught a team-high 50 passes for 612 yards. ISU’s quick-pass game can limit QB pressure. OU leads the Big 12 with 33 sacks. The Cyclones have only allowed 10.
Stat to know: Plus-2
Over the past four victories, the Sooners have more intercepted passes (seven) than touchdown passes allowed. (5)
Special teams
Iowa State’s 85-yard kickoff return by Kene Nwangwu with the momentum shifter for the Sooners. The return was a stunner, and the Cyclones scored 14 points in the final 7:26 to take the win. Coverage units will important for OU. Gabe Brkic is 16-of-21 on field-goal attempts for OU this season. Iowa State’s Connor Assalley is 11-of-16
Stat to know: 0
Oklahoma hasn’t had a return for a touchdown since the 2016 season.
Coaching
Lincoln Riley will coach in his fourth consecutive Big 12 Championship game. He’s coached in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl in the past three years. He knows big games. But that doesn’t matter to Matt Campbell. The Iowa State coach’s blue-collar attitude resonates with his team. Campbell will have his team ready for this game.
Stat to know: 14.3
Oklahoma’s margin of victory in its past three Big 12 Championship games has been 14.3 points.
Who wins and why
Guerin Emig: These two teams are as evenly matched as they were Oct. 3 in Ames. Both teams have gotten better since. While OU has added Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson to the lineup, Brock Purdy's month-long run of elite quarterbacking marks as big a change in Iowa State. In another tight game that turns on a big special teams play, a Marvin Mims punt return this time, let's give the nod to the Sooners.
Oklahoma 30, Iowa State 27
