Nineteen indicted in federal meth trafficking case

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Oklahoma secured indictments for 19 people in a methamphetamine trafficking ring across the region.
The case, part of the Department of Justice's Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force, included agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Indian Affairs, deputy U.S. Marshals, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and multiple area law enforcement agencies and task forces.
The defendants, nine from Muskogee and others from the surrounding areas as well as Joplin, Missouri, Oklahoma City and Cushing, were indicted on charges of drug conspiracy and some on methamphetamine distribution and conspiracy charges. Two also reportedly face firearms charges.
Together, the defendants were part of an alleged drug trafficking organization that prosecutors said was a "major supplier of methamphetamine to Muskogee, Cherokee, and Wagoner counties," according to a news release.
Eduardo Chavez, special agent in charge of DEA operations in Oklahoma, said in a news release the organization sourced methamphetamine from international crime syndicates based in Mexico, and distributed drugs throughout northeast Oklahoma, and parts of Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri.
"Through the cooperation of countless law enforcement partners in Oklahoma, DEA Tulsa’s High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force was able to dismantle one of the most significant and reliable methamphetamine distribution organizations operating in Eastern Oklahoma," Chavez said in a news release. "Annually, this distribution organization was responsible for hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine plaguing our streets.
"... This investigation has had a devastating effect on this particular organization’s ability to make money though the distribution of illegal drugs and has undoubtedly made a positive impact on Northeastern Oklahoma."
A joint operation to arrest those indicted began Wednesday morning and was ongoing, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
