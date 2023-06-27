Success in providing relevant resources to Tulsa's leaders is among the top goals of Leadership Tulsa's new executive director.

"How can we connect across lines of differences? The goal is we have a thriving city for all," said Marcia Bruno-Todd, the current deputy director of the organization.

Bruno-Todd will become Leadership Tulsa's new executive director on Saturday, succeeding Wendy Thomas, who is leaving the position after 21 years with the group.

Leadership Tulsa, which is marking 50 years this year, aims to give back to the community through service, create positive change in the city and facilitate a network of people dedicated to community impact.

"Our programs are designed to build leadership skills and create deeper connections to the Tulsa community through service," the organization states on its website.

Bruno-Todd, who has been with the organization nearly five years, is a native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, about 20 miles south of the capital, San Juan. She moved to Oklahoma with her parents when she was a child.

A former Tulsa Public Schools teacher, she is a graduate of Oklahoma State University, has a master’s in public administration from Arkansas State University and is working on a doctorate in education from the College of William & Mary.

"So I will be the first Latino woman and woman of color to lead Leadership Tulsa," she said.

Bruno-Todd, a mother of four, said that while she has lived in other locations, "Tulsa is my favorite place."

"I want a better city for my babies," she said.

In addition to helping foster more Tulsa leaders to serve on boards of nonprofits and other organizations, Bruno-Todd said Leadership Tulsa is looking to expand to more rural areas outside the city.

"We want to look at expanding and serving our rural communities," she said.

Bruno-Todd was selected from among nearly 100 people interested in the position, Leadership Tulsa's board president, Bruce Sorrell, said in a news release.

"The enthusiasm for Marcia’s talent and leadership was incredible within the search committee," he said.

"As a result, the Leadership Tulsa board voted to adopt the search committee’s strong recommendation to appoint Marcia to serve as Leadership Tulsa’s next executive director."

The organization has several events planned for the remainder of this year, including a reunion weekend and day of service Sept. 22-24.

For more information about Leadership Tulsa and its programs, go to leadershiptulsa.org.

