Newkirk woman, 51, dies in fiery crash

A fiery crash claimed the life of a Newkirk woman early Friday in Kay County.

Kennisue J. Hopkins, 51, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet pickup just before 8 a.m. when her failure to yield at a stop sign resulted in a collision, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Hopkins' truck struck a 2016 Cadillac Escalade before leaving the road, striking a bridge rail and traffic sign. The truck came to rest and caught fire near the intersection of Kildare and Prentice roads, according to the preliminary crash report. Hopkins was pinned in the fully engulfed truck and was extricated by Newkirk firefighters after six hours.

Troopers said Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Escalade, a 21-year-old Blackwell woman, was air-evacuated to a Wichita hospital with multiple injuries. A passenger, also a 21-year-old Blackwell woman, was air-evacuated to a Tulsa hospital with multiple injuries. Troopers listed both were wearing their seatbelts and were hospitalized in stable condition.

Hopkins' condition at the time of the crash remains under investigation, according to the OHP report citing failure to yield as the cause of the collision.